Asking the Clergy: What are the mental health benefits of religion?

Religion can have a positive impact on mental health by offering something to believe in, providing a sense of structure, and connecting people with similar beliefs, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This week’s clergy discuss what they believe are religion’s most important mental health benefits.

Bishop R.W. Harris

Grace Cathedral International, Uniondale

I believe some mental health professionals may have discounted or diminished the impact of religion and spirituality on mental health. This is most unfortunate. But let me not be too harsh. Over the years I’ve had parishioners suffer the loss of a loved one, including a child, coupled with other overwhelming events, such as divorce, serious illness or eviction. They have told me that, thanks to the stability of their religion and spirituality, even as the ground around them was sinking fast, they held onto their faith.

Our spirituality begins to speak to us from the spirit word of the Bible. The New Testament tells us that when we experience misfortune, “whatsoever things are, true, honest, just, pure, lovely, good report . . . think on these things” (Philippians 4:8). The Bible counsels and cautions us not to be reliant on our own comprehension and our own knowledge, but to “trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not to thy own understanding,” and it makes this sacred and glorious promise: “In all thy ways acknowledge him and he will direct our path” (Proverbs 3: 5-6).

Orrin Krublit

Melville Jewish Center

Religion and spirituality can significantly impact mental health, offering a sense of purpose, providing social support, instilling hope and fostering resilience. The communal aspects of religious practice, such as congregational worship and involvement in religious activities, can provide a robust social support network, essential for maintaining mental well-being, reducing stress and enhancing overall life satisfaction. This sense of community helps in mitigating feelings of isolation, loneliness and stress, ultimately uplifting one’s spirit and enhancing mental health. The teachings and wisdom of sacred texts — in Judaism that would be the Torah and the Talmud — provide ethical guidance and moral clarity, allowing individuals to navigate life’s challenges with resilience and hope. They offer insights into the human condition and encourage the pursuit of justice, kindness and humility, fostering a sense of inner peace and spiritual fulfillment. Like other religions, Judaism, through its rich traditions, rituals and teachings, offers profound mental health benefits by fostering a sense of purpose, community, moral clarity and a deep connection with God, enriching the mind and the soul alike.

Sanaa Nadim

Chaplain and Director, Islamic Society, and Chair, Interfaith Center, both at Stony Brook University

Physical and emotional well-being can be enhanced through Islamic practices. In our tradition, nature must be cherished and appreciated. Activities that combine worship and serene landscapes, such as hikes, walks and outdoor meditations, are part of routine spiritual purification, inviting reflection and introspection and helping us to understand our existential purpose. We build on this by eating a diet of healthy, natural foods with healing properties, such as lentils, grains, onions, grapes, pomegranates and apples. Better eating leads to more productivity, and this can help strengthen our convictions and make us more successful in serving our communities. The Quran says, “We have created from water every living thing”( 21:30). And so we recommend water as a primary source of hydration. We know that what you ingest is part of how you think and how you behave. The importance of engaging in healthy lifestyle practices through the consumption of natural foods, physical activity, meditation and our daily prayers cannot be overstated. These factors work together to elevate energy levels and promote better sleeping habits. They also help reduce the effects of stress. And in Islam, they’re built in as ways of getting closer to Allah. And so they bring wellness in this life, and in the hereafter.