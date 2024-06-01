Winner: Michelle Ballan, researches partner violence

Michelle Ballan, an associate dean at Stony Brook University, has received the Building Knowledge Through Research Award from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime for her research related to intimate partner violence against those with disabilities. Ballan, of New Jersey, is a professor in the School of Social Welfare at Stony Brook University, where she pursues research alongside colleagues with intellectual and developmental disabilities whom she has trained and supported in their role as research team members.