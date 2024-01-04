Milestone birthday ideas: From skydiving to a supercar tour

Another trip around the sun is always a blessing, but milestones like 40, 50 and every decade thereafter call for a special celebration. There are plenty of options on Long Island, as well as a short drive away, that will provide you with memorable experiences.

Here are just a few ideas:

Soar to new heights

What better way to usher in a new era than by skydiving? You’ll have bragging rights to last a lifetime and memories like none other. The Long Island Skydiving Center, longislandskydiving.com, offers flights out of Shirley. Do it alone, with your special someone or go with a group of gutsy friends.

Set sail on the Hudson

Celebrate on the 1929 classic schooner the Shearwater with a wine-tasting sail, a two-hour Hudson River cruise offered via Virgin Experience Gifts. Leave from the harbor in lower Manhattan and take in sights like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty while learning from wine experts as you sample various wines, cheeses and charcuterie (virginexperiencegifts.com).

Rev your engine

For those who love the “Fast & Furious” movies, live out your fantasy with a supercar tour through the Catskills. Choose from some of the world’s hottest cars — the Ferrari 488 Spyder, Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder and Porsche 911 GT3 — and wind your way through the mountains, rivers, lakes and countryside. Xtreme Xperience, thextremexperience.com, offers opportunities to hit the road, including a half-day tour that starts in upstate Hunter and explores the Catskills Mountains.

Do Manhattan like an A-list celeb

Make like the rock star you are and give new meaning to a night out on the town by renting a limousine to transport you into Manhattan in high style. Dress to the nines for dinner, the opera, a Broadway show or concert by your favorite artist and let someone else handle the driving (and parking).

Stay local

On Long Island, you can have a staycation that some folks would travel across the country for. Vanessa Gordon, founder of the annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch, recommends The Baker House 1650, bakerhouse1650.com, in East Hampton, a bed and breakfast filled with antiques and period pieces that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Another suggestion is Marram in Montauk, marrammontauk.com, a boutique hotel on the ocean that offers yoga, meditation, cruiser bikes, guided walks and more. And the Topping Rose House,

toppingrosehouse.com, in Bridgehampton, Gordon said, is noted for its Jean-Georges restaurant and farm-to-table menu, heated pool and poolside cocktail service in the summer.

“When selecting the best place to celebrate a milestone birthday or any celebration close to the heart, it’s not only about choosing that ideal location,” Gordon said. “That location, with the right setting and experiences, should evoke a personal connection while serving as a building block to create cherished memories and lasting impressions. . . . The whole experience should come full circle, making your milestone celebration an unforgettable experience.”