Ming Xi Zheng of Roslyn wins Nassau County High School Student Juried Art Competition

A Roslyn High School student has won first place in a juried art competition that included high schoolers from across Nassau County.

Ming Xi Zheng, a sophomore who also goes by the first name Romy, took the top spot in this year’s Nassau County High School Student Juried Art Competition, which was sponsored by the Art Guild of Port Washington. This year’s competition received nearly 300 submissions from 14 local high schools.

Zheng’s winning artwork was a mixed-media piece titled “Disguiser,” which she painted using oil pastels and gouache.

“The main thing I wanted to express is that I hope everyone can be who they really are, instead of pretending to be what others like, in order to make others happy,” Zheng said.

Second-place honors went to Oyster Bay High School student Ava DeAngelis for her cut paper piece, “A Pearl.”

Third-place honors went to Anastasia Kulpa of Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset for her acrylic paint and colored pencil on wood panel piece, “Sorrowing Young Girl.”

Honorable mentions went to Abigail Ho of Syosset High School, Sarai Feliciano of Valley Stream North High School and Samantha DiVito of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington.

“We are absolutely thrilled at the Art Guild to know that schools, faculty and parents really support the visual arts for their students,” said the guild’s executive director, Lisa Grossman. “The talent of the students submitting this year was unprecedented.”

ISLANDWIDE

Creative problem solvers

Ninety-two students have been accepted into the Institute of Creative Problem Solving for Gifted and Talented Students at SUNY Old Westbury. They were recommended by local educators and are considered among the top one-tenth of math students on Long Island.

Three of the students did not want their names publicized, but selected students and their school districts include: Maisy Ebner, Bellmore-Merrick; Gregorio Bonetti, Anjali Ponugupati and Jessica Wojnicki, Bethpage; Brian Lu, Carle Place; James Wang, Cold Spring Harbor; Easton Wang, Commack; Anvi Bonanthaya, East Meadow; Ana Aguilar Castro, Cooper Lam and Arjun Sankaran, East Williston; Mia Lugares, Franklin Square; William Ruhle, Garden City; Austin Chen, Chloe Lee, Jada Lin, Isaac Liu and Jasper Zhang, Great Neck; Rishabh Gunda, Ishan Modi, Shafaa Mudassar, Neel Purwar and Kevin Zhao, Half Hollow Hills; Claire Lee, Hanshal Kumar and Matthew Wei, Herricks; Tavsimar Anand, Arivan Dhari, Kariman Dhari and Vihaan Singh, Hicksville; Dylan Goodwin and Cecilia Lee, Huntington; Kyle Chen, Rohan Enjapuri, Nolan Han, Chloe Hu, Aarav Jain, Vihaan Malik, Eileen Ren, Seohyun Song and Annie Tian, Jericho; AJ Scaduto, Kings Park; Colin Linzer, Lynbrook; Lucienne Keyoung, Nicolas Keyoung and Bentley Lam, Manhasset; Nolan Auyeung, Hana Kwok and Nicole Leyberov, Merrick; Nicole Hysi, William Klauck and Kaeson Lui, Mineola; Chloe Lee and Nikhil Raj, New Hyde Park-Garden City Park; Rhys Feltman, Carly Heffernan and Lily Heffernan, Northport-East Northport; Caleb Elkoubi and Logan Lanzetta, Oceanside; Arham Shah and Taisheng Wu, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Emily Mark, Port Washington; Yashvi Gupta, Jaclyn Nguyen, Parth Patel and Vincent Wu, Sewanhaka; Eliot Bih, Alicia Chen, Vihaan Gandhi, Jeremy Ho, Sophia Li, Sophie Liu, Anish Musthyala, Sarayu Nandikonda, Ethan Wang, Haorui Xu and Lynn Zhao, Syosset; Emma Yu, Three Village; and Amberley Gajraj, Valley Stream Central.

Other selected students are: Maya Singh, Friends Academy in Locust Valley; Joy Chen, David Goldberg, Ethan Keyoung and Evan Yoo, Long Island School for the Gifted in Huntington Station; David Syers, St. Aidan School in Williston Park; Zinedine Bousraou, Waldorf School of Garden City; Isaac Law, a home-schooled student from Hicksville; Zunairah Islam, P.S. 188 Kingsbury in Queens; and Margot Kuban, 30th Avenue School in Queens.