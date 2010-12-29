Nassau County anniversaries
65th
NANCY AND JOHN
SPADONE of Elmont were wed Dec. 13, 1945, in Naples, Italy. John is retired after 28 years with the Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority. They have two daughters and two grandchildren.
60th
ANNE AND DOMINICK MONTI of East Rockaway were wed Dec. 9, 1950. They celebrated with their two daughters at the Union Park Cafe in Oceanside and with a trip to Atlantic City. They have three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, two of whom are deceased.
60th
DOLORES AND WALTER DUDAS of Garden City celebrated on Dec. 3 with their family. Walter retired 20 years ago from his dental practice in Holliswood. Dolores was his assistant. They have two children, three grandchildren and one great-grandson.
60th
MARIANNE AND DANIEL
KLECZKA of Northport were wed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 1950 in Milwaukee. They celebrated this Thanksgiving Day with their three children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in Northport. Marianne is a retired teacher. Daniel is a retired salesman and an Army veteran who served in World War II in the Army Corps of Engineers.
50th
HELEN AND JOSEPH
NEUMAN of Bethpage were wed Nov. 26, 1960. A dinner with family and grandchildren was held at the Fox Hollow Inn. They have two children and seven grandchildren.
25th
THERESA AND BOB
VANDERMARK of Coram celebrated Nov. 23 with dinner and a Broadway show in Manhattan. Bob works for the Long Island Rail Road. Theresa works at Ridge Elementary School and the Longwood Public Library. They have a son.
Compiled by Diane Daniels