Nassau County anniversaries

65thMARIO AND MARIE REALI, formerly of Lake Success and now residing in Port Washington, were wed June 22, 1947, in Lawrence. When Mario returned from fighting in World War II, he proposed to Marie, the girl of his dreams. Mario was founder and developer of Republic Carting Co. and also worked at Reali Realty and Nationwide Recycling. They both spent much of their married life spreading the news about the miracles and healing power of the saint Padre Pio and organizing prayer groups. They have three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

60thKAY AND JOE DORAN of Farmingdale were wed April 19, 1952, at St. Pius Roman Catholic Church in the Bronx. They celebrated with their five children, spouses, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Joseph retired as a captain of the New York City Fire Department after 36 years.

60thPAULA AND FLOYD ASCHER formerly of Franklin Square, now residing in Boynton Beach, Fla., were wed June 1, 1952. They celebrated with a dinner at Fresca's in Manhattan given by their children. They are both retired. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.

60thMARILYN AND JOSEPH DIBIASE

of Port Jefferson Station, formerly of Bethpage, were wed June 22, 1952, in St. Ann's Church in Flushing. A family get-together is planned. Joe retired as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Bethpage. Marilyn is a retired bookkeeper. They have two sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.

50thSUE AND DON MARCOTE residents of Point Lookout were wed June 16, 1962. They celebrated with friends at a party thrown by their children and then took an Alaskan cruise. Don is founder of the family business, Don Jay Auto Parts in Oceanside. Sue is a nurse at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and is retired from the medical department of American Airlines. Their interests include dining out, dancing, travel and many sports. They have four children and five grandchildren.