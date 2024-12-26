New Year's Eve in Times Square: What to know before you go

Times Square has been the place to bid adieu to the year that was and usher in the next one since the first ball dropped in New York City on New Year’s Eve in 1907 to welcome 1908.

Who hasn’t imagined what it’s like to be there for that moment?

Silvia Lupone first experienced New Year’s Eve in Times Square in 2010, when she was 28. “I cannot explain how important this was to me and how I wished to experience it all my life,” said Lupone, who lives in Port Jefferson and has gone many times since. “After having done it, I am happy to say that my hopes were not misplaced.”

She said the event builds in intensity as the hours go by.

“Throughout the day, the hype just keeps on increasing until that glorious moment when the hands of the clock show midnight,” said Lupone, who takes the Long Island Rail Road into Manhattan on New Year’s Eve instead of driving and worrying about parking.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TJ Witham, vice president of communications at the Times Square Alliance, recommended other Long Islanders also take the LIRR, then exit south of the event and navigate to Times Square by foot. Approach Times Square from either the east or west side — so from Sixth or Eighth avenues, he said.

Lupone, her partner and a few friends make their way to the city early in the afternoon. “To get through the long wait requires patience and willpower,” she said.

Lupone recommends dressing in layers and warm shoes and to bring snacks and water. Despite everything, the thrill of the people and bright lights is worth it. “This celebration is unmatched,” she said.

Mark Goldman agrees. He went to Times Square in the ’90s and a second time in 2000. “It was an experience like no other,” said Goldman, a public relations specialist who lives in North Bellmore. “The live music was absolutely amazing. This was something I always wanted to do.”

His best advice is, “Try to get a hotel or apartment rental in the area and go to Times Square as early as possible.”

However, Goldman remembers that it was almost impossible to find a restroom. “If you go to the bathroom, you lose your spot that you waited for all day.” There are no portable toilets nearby, Witham said, so plan accordingly.

Despite that one drawback, Witham said, “The moment at midnight, when the confetti falls and surrounds you as the music is playing, is a pretty magical moment.”