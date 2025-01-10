Want to be a volunteer NICU baby cuddler? Here's how
South Hempstead resident Norma Newman has spent much of her life caring for others. After retiring from her decades-long career as a registered nurse, she found herself yearning to do more. That’s when she discovered the baby cuddler program at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola.
“This program has given me a way to make a difference in retirement,” said Newman, who began her career as a neonatal intensive care nurse.
Baby cuddler programs enlist volunteers to provide comfort and care to newborns in hospital NICUs. By holding and soothing babies, cuddler volunteers play a crucial role in fostering the infants’ emotional and physical development — particularly when their parents cannot be present, and the nurses are busy.
“Human touch is vital for a baby’s growth,” said Jean Zebroski-Clifford, director of volunteer services at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. “Our cuddlers bring comfort and stability to babies during their most critical moments.”
The program operates with a team of 14 dedicated volunteers, who collectively provided more than 400 cuddling sessions in the past year. Volunteers not only hold and cuddle the babies, but also soothe them through calming tones and gentle rocking. They work closely with nurses, who determine which infants are medically cleared to participate.
NYU Langone’s program includes medical students and educators, but welcomes a diverse range of volunteers, making it accessible to individuals from various backgrounds. However, the program is currently at capacity and applicants will be put on a waitlist.
For those over 25 with a medical background, Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park is accepting applications. These requirements help ensure that volunteers are prepared for the specific needs of NICU infants, according to Justine Lewis, who manages the hospital’s volunteer programs.
“Our cuddlers undergo extensive training,” she said.
Cohen’s program has been active since 2017 and includes 38 cuddlers who work in shifts, ensuring round-the-clock support.
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital has a similar program, though it is not accepting new volunteers.
Baby Cuddler Programs on Long Island
NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island: Open to volunteers of all ages and backgrounds. Currently at capacity; waitlist available.
langone.vsyslive.com/pages/app/LANGONE
Cohen Children’s Medical Center: Requires volunteers to be over 25 and have a medical background. Positions currently open.
childrenshospital.northwell.edu/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital: Currently not accepting new volunteers due to a waitlist.
stonybrookchildrens.org/specialties-services/supportive-services/BabyCuddlerProgram
How to apply
Visit the hospital’s volunteer page or contact their volunteer services department for more information. Applications are reviewed as positions become available.
Training Process
Volunteers must complete a rigorous onboarding process that includes interviews, health screenings, background checks, orientations, on-site training and hands-on training with experienced cuddlers.
Benefits to Babies
Cuddler volunteers foster infants’ emotional and physical development. Human touch is vital for babies to thrive.
Missing girl suspect indicted ... Court declines to block Trump's sentencing ... L.A. devastating wildfires ... Head of Harbor dispute
Missing girl suspect indicted ... Court declines to block Trump's sentencing ... L.A. devastating wildfires ... Head of Harbor dispute