North Hempstead-Oyster Bay police report

Reports from county or village police, March 21-27

Glen Cove

A man, 41, was arrested on Sea Cliff Avenue on March 21 and charged with assault, menacing and criminal mischief.

A 46-year-old man was arrested March 22 on High Elms Lane for

attempted burglary.

Two women, 29 and 18, were arrested on Glen Street on March 22 and each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

New Hyde Park

A watch and money were stolen from a locker at a gym on Marcus Avenue on March 23.

The front window of Surya Foto Magic on Hillside Avenue was discovered damaged March 23.

Williston Park

Two bags of frozen crab were stolen March 23 from Super H Mart on Hillside Avenue.

A 1995 Honda Civic parked at a Long Island Rail Road lot was stolen March 25.

Three vehicles were discovered scratched March 22 while parked in a lot on Railroad Avenue.

ELSEWHERE

Baldwin

Jewelry, a 42-inch flat-screen TV, an iPhone and a BlackBerry were stolen during a residential burglary on Howard Boulevard on March 24.

LAKEVIEW

A pocketbook was stolen from an occupied Mahopac Road residence March 27. The front door of the home was open.

A pedestrian on Woodfield Road was robbed of a cell phone by two men March 21.

Massapequa

Tires and rims were stolen March 23 from two vehicles parked at Infiniti of Massapequa on Sunrise Highway. A police officer on patrol observed a dark maroon older-model Pontiac with tinted windows leave the dealership at a high rate of speed.

Oceanside

The hood and sides of a 1995 Ford were scratched while the vehicle was parked on Balsam Street on March 24.

Roosevelt

A 1997 Volvo was stolen from Ellison Avenue on March 21. The vehicle was left idling in the driveway.

Uniondale

A vacant residence on Northern Parkway was discovered burglarized March 23. The basement sheetrock was damaged, and copper piping was stolen.

El Triunfo Deli on Uniondale Avenue was discovered burglarized March 25. The padlock on a steel rollable gate was cut to gain entry, and cash and prepaid calling cards were stolen.

Wantagh

Two hundred dollars was stolen from a ransacked Valero gas station on Wantagh Avenue on March 21.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley

and Sabrina Monroe