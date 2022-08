North Hempstead Town agenda

NORTH

HEMPSTEAD

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd., Manhasset.

TOWN BOARD

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

9:30 a.m. Aug. 18

EAST WILLISTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Aug. 9, Village Hall,

2 Prospect St.

FLOWER HILL

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Monday, Village Hall,

1 Bonnie Heights Rd., Manhasset

MANORHAVEN

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Aug. 10, Village Hall,

33 Manorhaven Blvd.

MINEOLA

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall,

155 Washington Ave.

MUNSEY PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Aug. 11, Village Hall,

1777 Northern Blvd.

NORTH HILLS

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

8 p.m. Tuesday, Village Hall,

1 Shelter Rock Rd.

NORTH HILLS

PLANNING BOARD

8 p.m. Aug. 11, Village Hall,

1 Shelter Rock Rd.

PLANDOME

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Aug. 10, Village Hall,

65 South Dr.

PLANDOME HEIGHTS

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Monday, Village Hall,

65 South Dr.

ROSLYN

Unless specified, meetings are at Village Hall, 1200 Old Northern Blvd.

PLANNING BOARD

8 p.m. Aug. 12

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. Monday

ROSLYN ESTATES

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Monday, Village Hall,

25 The Tulips

WESTBURY

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Village Hall,

235 Lincoln Plaza

Compiled by Diane Daniels