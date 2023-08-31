Changes in high school graduation requirements could be recommended this fall. This is what some LI superintendents hope to see.

A blue-ribbon advisory group is scheduled in November to recommend changes to high school graduation requirements, including Regents exams. With the 2023-2024 school year starting, we asked superintendents across Long Island their hopes for change. Below is a sampling of their responses.

SHARON A. DUNGEE

Central Islip School District

I firmly believe it is time to reevaluate the necessity and effectiveness of Regents exams as a prerequisite for graduation.

While the intention behind the implementation of Regents exams was to ensure that students possess the necessary knowledge and skills in core subjects, I believe that the current system falls short of achieving this goal. Instead, it places an undue burden on students, limiting their educational experiences and narrowing the focus of their studies. The rigid structure of these exams fails to recognize the diverse talents and interests of our students, and it often hampers their ability to explore other subjects or pursue areas of personal passion.

Furthermore, the reliance on Regents exams as a sole determinant of a student’s readiness for graduation overlooks the holistic nature of education. Education should aim to foster critical thinking, problem solving and creativity, but the emphasis on exam performance can inadvertently promote rote memorization and regurgitation of information. This narrow focus on standardized testing does not adequately prepare students for the challenges they will face in higher education or the workforce, where adaptability, collaboration and innovation are highly valued.

I propose that New York State adopt a more comprehensive approach to evaluating students’ knowledge and skills — one that considers multiple indicators of their academic achievements and readiness for the future. This could include a combination of classroom assessments, projects, portfolios and performance-based evaluations that allow students to demonstrate their understanding and application of knowledge in more meaningful and authentic ways. Additionally, by reducing reliance on Regents exams, we can create opportunities for schools to diversify their curricula and offer a wider range of electives and specialized courses. This would allow students to explore their passions, discover their talents, and cultivate the skills that are essential for success in the 21st- century global economy. By encouraging a more personalized and well-rounded education, we can better prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities they will encounter beyond high school.

It is important to acknowledge that the pandemic has disrupted education in unprecedented ways, highlighting the need for flexibility and adaptability in our approach to graduation requirements. As we strive to rebuild and reshape our educational systems, let us seize this moment to reimagine graduation requirements that prioritize student growth, foster creativity and prepare them for the ever-evolving world they will inherit.

I urge policymakers, educators, and parents to engage in a thoughtful dialogue and consider the benefits of revisiting the role of Regents exams in our graduation requirements. Let us work collaboratively to create an education system that values the unique strengths and interests of every student, and equips them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing society.

Thank you for considering my perspective. I look forward to seeing a continued discussion on this important issue, with the ultimate goal of providing our students with the best possible education and opportunities for their future.

ROBERTA GEROLD

Middle Country Central School District

New graduation pathways should recognize a broad range of skills important to success after high school, including “soft skills” like communication, collaboration, time management, leadership, organization, persuasion, adaptability and resilience. In Middle Country, all of our students complete a capstone project in order to graduate, and the projects are diverse, representing a wide array of interests, learning styles, and skills. The projects are as important a measure, perhaps an even more valid indicator, of readiness for success in postsecondary education or chosen careers than are Regents examinations.

A change in graduation requirements will hopefully be followed by a commensurate change in accountability measures allowing schools to be evaluated more on how students are prepared for life after graduation and less on snapshot test scores.

MARY O’MEARA

Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District

New York’s graduation requirements will receive a long-overdue transformation. Relying solely on Regents exams to define success is no longer viable. This approach leaves too many students behind, depriving them of opportunities for their future endeavors. The mandated units of study, rooted in the Carnegie Foundation’s 1906 framework, fail to meet the needs of our diverse society. It is time to acknowledge that proficiency in essential areas extends beyond the traditional “big five” subjects (math, science, English, social studies and world languages). It is evident that alternative pathways exist to learn vital content and demonstrate proficiency.

To thrive in our ever-changing world, our communities require high school graduates who can actively engage and contribute. Focusing solely on test scores highlights students’ knowledge gaps without fostering their confidence and relevant content understanding. By developing well-rounded individuals, we can address prevalent issues like apathy, drug abuse and dropout rates.

The blue-ribbon commission engaged in a comprehensive approach that embraces students’ diverse talents and aspirations. We must move away from a rigid, one-size-fits-all system and allow flexibility for students to pursue their interests while meeting essential learning objectives.

As we navigate an era of rapid innovation, we must prepare students to be adaptable critical thinkers and effective problem solvers. Broadening graduation requirements will empower students to explore various subjects, encouraging interdisciplinary connections and nurturing creativity. This approach will equip them with the knowledge and skills needed for success in the modern workforce.

I am hopeful the commission seized this opportunity for meaningful change. By designing a graduation framework that truly serves students’ needs, we can create a future where graduates are well-rounded, engaged individuals ready to tackle the challenges of their post-high school lives. Our students deserve nothing less, and our communities will flourish as a result.

CHRISTOPHER J. PELLETTIERI

Sachem Central School District

Oftentimes, societal and economic shifts require us to reflect upon and review our graduation requirements. This must be done if education is to remain relevant and keep us moving forward as a nation. If we do not systematically undertake this exercise, the future of our educational system and ultimately our country would be negatively impacted. These new requirements must be relevant, impactful and reflect the needs of our students and society as a whole.

I am hopeful that any new graduation requirements would reflect real world skills including the 21st- century skills of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. The incorporation of soft skills, such as looking someone in the eye when you speak with them and being able to converse in a respectful manner, even if one has a disagreement, would be welcome additions as well.

Personalized learning paths almost akin to an individualized education plan for each student would be a positive shift. The use of project-based learning, so one can demonstrate their knowledge and skills in ways other than multiple-choice assessments, would be most welcomed. The incorporation of technology and digital literacy is imperative for our economic outlook. Dignity and equitable learning environments for all should find their way into these requirements. Financial literacy must be incorporated as well.

In the end, any changes must be thoroughly vetted and inclusive of all of our stakeholders as we look to make positive change for developing future-ready students.

THOMAS DOLAN

Sewanhaka Central High School District

As another review of graduation requirements takes place, I am reminded of a question I like to ask parents about their own experiences: “What do you remember about high school?” Rarely are their answers centered in the academic, but rather most parents, like most of us, recall the social and extracurricular activities in which we took part.

Every child needs something to get them into school each day. For some it is an academic challenge, but for many, many others it is an artistic, dramatic, musical, athletic or club-oriented activity that motivates them to “show up.” It is my hope that any review of graduation requirements would expand the ways that allow students to earn credit in most of these areas.

These include alternative pathways in the arts, the humanities, careers, and other prescribed areas. At the very least, I hope these recommended changes do not eliminate, by way of creating cumbersome academic requirements, the opportunity our students deserve to find themselves, find their passions and make a contribution to an area that they love.

BRIAN DOELGER

Shelter Island Union Free School District

Changes to high school graduation requirements must take into account what is best for students. What is best may not always be what is easiest. The ultimate goal of any graduation requirement should be that each student meets his or her own unique potential.

How do you implement a system like that while maintaining standards and rigor? It is difficult because the target of achievement will always move and remain different for each student. A mix of accountability with flexibility is in order. The Regents exams should remain in place, holding all districts to a standard. The state education department can allow local districts to grant students who may not reach the Regents requirements latitude to still graduate if they meet local standards. The school and district must determine a local method to ensure the student has achieved their unique potential.

On Shelter Island, all seniors are required to pass an oral comprehensive exam as a local graduation requirement. Students work on a research paper in the first semester. In the second semester, they must defend it to a panel of administrators, teachers, and fellow students. Some graduate with distinction if they perform wellhigh on the local rubric. This demonstrates true learning and local control while adhering to state standards.

ROXANNE GARCIA-FRANCE

Valley Stream School District 30

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in A.R. v. Connecticut State Board of Education is nothing short of a landmark ruling for special education students in New York State, declaring that any public school in New York must provide special education and related services to students with disabilities until they reach 22 years of age. This significant achievement brings optimism for a better future to students with severe disabilities by giving them more opportunities and access to the skills necessary to gain a local diploma.

The state must now take decisive action and ensure that the blue-ribbon advisory committee recommendations guarantee equitable and inclusive requirements for all students with severe disabilities to receive a local diploma. For far too long, these students have been graduating with skills and achievement credentials not accepted by universities or employers, thus blocking access to potentially life-changing post-secondary options and potentially propelling them into an oppressive “school to prison” pipeline. This pipeline disproportionately hurts Black and Hispanic youth, young people with severe disabilities, or those with histories of poverty, abuse or neglect. These valuable and vulnerable members of our community require extra resources and support to become successful, contributing citizens of our society.

Therefore, I will remain optimistic that the blue-ribbon advisory committee will deliver on its promise of educational excellence and equity for all New York State children, including those with severe disabilities. Students with severe disabilities must not be left behind or forgotten. We must ensure they have the same opportunity as their non-disabled peers, affording them every chance to succeed and achieve greatness! Never forget that individuals with severe disabilities are capable of the same feats and that we owe it to them to give them equal footing in our society.

DAN REHMAN

West Hempstead Union Free School District

One desired change is to shift toward more holistic assessments that evaluate a broader range of skills and knowledge alongside traditional Regents exams, incorporating project-based assessments, portfolios, presentations, and other methods. Additionally, there is a need for more flexible pathways to graduation, acknowledging students’ diverse strengths, interests and career goals. New pathways could involve offering various courses, internships, and experiences on university/college campuses, allowing students to specialize in their areas of passion.

A focus on real-world relevance is also important, emphasizing practical skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, and the application of knowledge to prepare students for future challenges. The aim is to create a learning environment that nurtures mastery, creativity, and individual identity, where students can pursue their unique interests and meet their specific needs. By fostering each student’s unique identity, we can ensure equal opportunities for success and access to necessary resources and support, irrespective of their background or circumstances. It would require flexible scheduling, differentiated instruction and opportunities for students to pursue their interests.

PAUL ROMANELLI

West Islip School District

Students need alternatives to the traditional testing model in order to demonstrate mastery of learning. With the emergence of artificial intelligence, it is even more important that we place an emphasis on approaches such as performance-based assessments and student learning portfolios. Students need to be able to apply their learning to real life scenarios, and not simply regurgitate facts that will surely slip away weeks, or even days, after an assessment takes place.

In West Islip, we have collectively developed a “Profile of a Graduate” that outlines the essential skills that are important to our learning community and that students need to be successful in life, after their school experience is complete. We need our students to be critical thinkers, problem solvers and effective communicators. Our instruction in the classroom needs to support the development of these essential skills and our assessments at all levels need to mirror this. Flexibility from the state regarding alternatives to Regents exams as a graduation requirement would be highly beneficial.