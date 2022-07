Oyster Bay town agenda

OYSTER BAY

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall East, 54 Audrey Ave.

LANDMARKS

PRESERVATION

COMMISSION

7 p.m. Sept. 22

PLANNING

ADVISORY BOARD

7 p.m. Sept. 23

TOWN BOARD

10 a.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Sept. 16

CENTRE ISLAND

TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall, Centre Island Road

EAST HILLS TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Sept. 20, Village Hall,

209 Harbor Hill Rd.

FARMINGDALE BOARD

OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS

8 p.m. Sept. 14, Village Hall,

361 Main St.

FARMINGDALE

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. Sept. 16, Village Hall,

361 Main St.

MASSAPEQUA

FIRE DISTRICT

8 p.m. Sept. 13, firehouse,

1 Brooklyn Ave.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Sept. 13, Village Hall,

151 Front St.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. Sept. 29, Village Hall,

151 Front St

MATINECOCK

TRUSTEES

6 p.m. Sept. 21, Portledge School, 355 Duck Pond Rd., Locust Valley

OYSTER BAY COVE

TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Sept. 21, East Woods School, Yellow Cote Road

SYOSSET LIBRARY

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Public meeting, 7 p.m. Sept. 14,

225 S. Oyster Bay Rd.

CITY OF

GLEN COVE

Unless specified, meetings are

at City Hall, 9 Glen St.

CITY COUNCIL

7:30 p.m. Sept. 14

PLANNING BOARD

8 p.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

7:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Compiled by Diane Daniels