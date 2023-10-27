LI students rally to raise money, awareness for pediatric and breast cancer efforts

Dozens of local schools recently held events to educate students and staff about cancer and raise money as part of Childhood Cancer and Breast Cancer awareness months in September and October, respectively.

One such effort in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District collected nearly $6,000 through a range of efforts, including staff donations and cookie sales that benefitted the nonprofit Cookies for Kids’ Cancer. The cookie sale effort was part of the Be a Good Cookie Merrick campaign, which honored Richard “Richie” Capizzi, who died of brain cancer last year. His children attend the district’s Merrick Avenue Middle School and Sanford H. Calhoun High School.

“It has been truly inspiring to see an entire community honor the life of Mr. Capizzi,” said Merrick Avenue Middle School Principal Katelyn Dunn. “It says so much about his legacy, but also about the beauty and power of this community.”

In Smithtown, Great Hollow Middle School raised more than $2,500 for the American Cancer Society through donations from community members who came out on a given day to watch the school’s football, soccer and field hockey teams. Meanwhile, the district’s Accompsett Elementary School collected $1,482 in spare change for the nonprofit Solving Kids’ Cancer.

In Bohemia, Connetquot High School raised $1,500 for the DezyStrong Foundation through concessions and contests during a girls’ volleyball game against Sachem High School North. The foundation is named for Matthew “Dezy” DiStefano, a Sachem North teacher and coach who died of kidney cancer in 2020.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Huntington, the high school’s Key Club encouraged classmates to wear gold for a day to honor those affected by pediatric cancer. The initiative was started by English teacher Aimee Antorino, whose daughter Rachel died of acute myeloid leukemia in 2018.

ELMONT

New principal

Marya Baker is the new principal of Elmont Memorial High School in the Sewanhaka Central High School District.

Baker, who replaced Kevin Dougherty, was previously principal of the Carol & Frank Biondi Middle and High School in Yonkers. She has also served as principal and director of instruction at Opportunity Charter School in Manhattan, as well as a literacy coach and English language arts teacher in Brooklyn.

“What an honor and a privilege to join the students, families and staff of Elmont Memorial High School,” Baker said. “I look forward to this journey, and I’m excited to build on the rich foundation at Elmont Memorial, a school that is treasured in the community.”

FREEPORT

New principal

Tameeka McNeil has been named principal of Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School in Freeport.

McNeil, who replaced Daniel Reardon, previously served as an administrator, principal and assistant principal over the course of eight years in Brooklyn.

“I am humbled and excited to join the Freeport family as the new principal of Atkinson,” McNeil said.

HAUPPAUGE

New principal

Michael Caulin has been appointed principal of Forest Brook Elementary School in the Hauppauge School District. He replaced Kristen Reingold, who is now the district’s director of English language arts and reading.

Caulin previously served as an assistant principal at the district’s high school and middle school over 19 years.

“I’m profoundly fortunate to have found myself spending the majority of my career in such a wonderful district where I will continue to be positively impacted by students, families, community, faculty and staff,” Caulin said.

HICKSVILLE

New principal

Benjamin Tangney has been named principal of Hicksville Middle School. He replaced Mara Jorisch, who retired.

Tangney served as the school’s assistant principal since 2018. Before that, he was an assistant principal at Newfield High School in Selden, as well as a science teacher at Memorial Junior High School in Valley Stream for nearly 10 years.

“I’m looking forward to my new role and responsibilities as well as continuing to develop the strong positive working relationships with students, staff, parents and community members I have established in the past,” Tangney said.

HUNTINGTON

New superintendent

Christian Bowen has been appointed superintendent of the Huntington School District. He replaced James Polansky, who retired.

Bowen was previously the district’s deputy superintendent and before that was an assistant superintendent and director of instructional services for the Valley Stream Central High School District. He has also been a coordinator of mathematics and instructional data in Rocky Point and a mathematics chairman in Plainview.

“I look forward to the growth of Huntington schools by providing well-rounded experiences for our students and families,” Bowen said.

KINGS PARK

New principal

Jennifer Martino has been named principal of Kings Park High School. She replaced Neil Lederer, who held the position on an interim basis.

Martino was previously principal and assistant principal at Eastern Suffolk BOCES Academy of Applied Technology at Milliken Technical Center in Oakdale.

Before that, she was a teacher in Hampton Bays.

“I most look forward to bringing consistency in leadership to the high school to enrich the academic and extracurricular offerings while building a wider capacity for students to learn and prepare for their future,” Martino said.