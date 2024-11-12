Glen Cove, Sayville PTAs named winners of Pick a Reading Partner program, and Oceanside school debuts life skills classroom

The PTAs at Deasy Elementary School in Glen Cove and Lincoln Avenue Elementary School in Sayville were among six county-level winners in this year’s Pick a Reading Partner Program — and Lincoln Avenue was also named the overall state winner.

Deasy’s PTA was named the Nassau County winner for its spring 2023-24 program’s basketball theme of “PARP March Madness,” while Lincoln Avenue was named the Suffolk County winner and state winner for its program theme of “Unleash the Superhero in YOU!”

The annual program, a literacy initiative of the New York State PTA, asks adults to read with children for at least 20 minutes a day.

“As superheroes, when we read, we exercise our reading muscle, which is our brain,” Lincoln Avenue Principal Dominic Armano said of the school’s theme. “I’m proud, because our students learned a love of reading, and that means more than anything else.”

Lincoln Avenue’s program included a kickoff event in which several staff members dressed as superheroes to promote the importance of reading. It also included a spirit week with different theme days, during which students could dress up, and an in-school parade that celebrated the classes that read the most minutes.

Deasy’s program included activities such as having varsity basketball players from Glen Cove High School read children’s books to the elementary students. The school’s gym was also transformed into a lounge in which kids could receive and read books.

“Reading is the most important milestone in early education,” said Carla Anastasio, Deasy PTA co-president. “Ensuring our students develop a love of reading is at the forefront of our efforts.”

CENTEREACH

Design contest winner

Centereach High School senior Catherine Lucero Amaya has been named the winner of a magazine cover design contest coordinated by SEPA Mujer, a Patchogue-based immigrant rights support organization.

Amaya’s design, which features four females of different ethnicities with their arms around each other, was based on the contest’s theme of “Strength in Solidarity, Resilience, Justice and Unity.” It will be featured on the cover of SEPA Mujer’s annual magazine.

“Catherine’s design truly embodies this year’s theme and makes a compelling statement about the strength and unity of our community,” said Centereach art teacher Shelby Petruzzo.

KINGS PARK

New principal

Joseph Pesqueira has been named principal of William T. Rogers Middle School. He replaced Rudy Massimo, who held the position on an interim basis.

Pesqueira served the past two years as principal of Riverhead Middle School. Before that, he was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction as well as the K-12 supervisor for social studies, career technologies and service learning for the Oyster Bay-East Norwich school district.

“Embracing the district’s mission to provide an excellent education for all children, I look forward to creating a stimulating and challenging environment where every student can develop academically, physically, socially and emotionally,” Pesqueira said.

OCEANSIDE

Life skills classroom

South Oceanside Road Elementary School #4 has unveiled a new life skills classroom designed to replicate a studio apartment and give special education students an opportunity to learn household tasks.

The space consists of a kitchen for learning meal preparation, a laundry area for washing and folding clothes and a bedroom and living room to learn how to make the bed and tidy belongings.

“We’re preparing our students to contribute to their households and communities,” said Tracy Murray, executive director of special education for the Oceanside school district. “What better way than to provide a space where they can learn life skills in an engaging and supportive environment?”