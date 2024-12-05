Plainview-Old Bethpage wins Department of the Year

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School’s business department has been named the 2023-24 Department of the Year by the Business Teacher’s Association of New York State.

The department offers classes in marketing, administration, management, finance and law. It received the designation based on factors ranging from its work-based learning opportunities to the chance to earn college credit for 10 different business classes at the school.

“I think the various opportunities that we have, along with the value of the opportunities that we have, definitely contributed to us being chosen,” said Gina Farrell, a business teacher, work-based learning coordinator and career and technical education coordinator at the school. “We’re really on the forefront of career and technical education and making sure we are looking at the students’ pathways and what’s next for them.”

Other opportunities offered at the school include financial literacy certification through the educational nonprofit W!se and certification as a Microsoft Office Specialist, as well as extracurricular activities like the Wall Street Investors Club and a Moot Court Club in which students participate in simulated court proceedings, Farrell said.

The department’s newest course is a real estate qualifying class that makes students eligible for the New York State Real Estate Salesperson Exam.

“This honor reflects the hard work, dedication and innovation of an incredible team of educators whose commitment to providing outstanding educational experiences for our students truly sets them apart,” said business department coordinator Maria Carnesi. “It is a wonderful recognition of their collective efforts and fuels Plainview-Old Bethpage’s excitement to continue raising the bar in business education.”

LINDENHURST

Cosmetology classroom

Lindenhurst High School recently unveiled a new cosmetology classroom that will help students gain hands-on experience in makeup, skincare and hair and nail care.

The classroom includes equipment ranging from sinks for shampoo and scalp treatments, to styling chairs that can be used for facials, paraffin treatments and hair removal. It is part of the school’s ongoing efforts to expand in-house career-training opportunities.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving career success, and we are pleased to offer students an early start in pursuing their passions,” said Lindenhurst school district Superintendent Vincent A. Caravana.

RONKONKOMA

New principal

Callan Lonergan has been appointed principal of Helen B. Duffield Elementary School in the Connetquot Central School District. She replaced Lisa Farrell, who retired.

Lonergan had served as assistant principal of Pulaski Street School in Riverhead since 2019. Before that, she was a teacher mentor at Central Boulevard School in Bethpage and a special-education teacher at both Central Boulevard and PS 108 in Ozone Park.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Ms. Farrell and collaborating with our dedicated staff to create a safe, supportive and nurturing environment where each child can reach their full potential,” Lonergan said.

WANTAGH

Sensory space

Forest Lake Elementary School has unveiled “Sara’s Sensory Space,” an area designed to calm students’ senses and help them regulate their emotions. It was named in honor of Serafina “Sara” Farb, a former aide who worked with special education students and died of cancer last year.

The new space includes giant Legos, a double trampoline and a bubble tube that creates a visual display of bubbles rising through colored water.

“Ms. Farb worked closely with the children at Forest Lake, and her calm, nurturing way will be forever celebrated in this space,” said Principal Thomas Burke.