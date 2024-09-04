PSEG Long Island PSA contest winners, and LI districts name new superintendents, principals

Nearly three dozen Long Island students have been named winners in a contest that challenged them to create energy conservation-themed public service announcements.

This year’s “I Am EM-Powered” contest, sponsored by PSEG Long Island, received more than 200 videos submissions from schools across Long Island. Ten videos were revealed as winners during a ceremony this past summer at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Uniondale.

Winning students and their school districts were Jordyn Faria, Justin Funkenberg, Gabrielle Gorgue, Logan Kirshner, Samaya Lindo-Smellie, Ethan Questelle, Solomon Ruff and Jasmin Tiong-Smith, Baldwin; Alejandro Zavalo, Brentwood; Beatrice Assa, Victoria Bermeo Ruiz, Alexa Tamburrino and Madison Viveiros, East Meadow; Grace Chornoma, Julie Glick and Emily Sattler, East Moriches; Meghan Duff, Harborfields; Amirah Badoolah, Hanalei DaSilva, Isabella De La Paz and Bridgette Fischer, Mineola; Katia Grbic, Oyster Bay-East Norwich; Gabriella Duffy, Leo Johnson, Luke Maier and Emily Milanese, Sayville; Michelle Zheng, Sewanhaka; Megan Filiato, Chloe Gordon, Cadhla Lonergan and Kaylee Mushorn, West Islip; and Aaliayah Brown, Esmeralda Romero Majano, Chimene-Paris Saint Victor and Alanha Souffrant, Westbury.

“We are so proud of these young students who created PSAs to educate others on concepts of clean energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and conserving energy,” said Michael Voltz, PSEG Long Island’s director of energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Winners of the fifth annual PSEG Long Island contest received certificates as well as Amazon gift cards and tickets to the children’s museum.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To view the winning videos, visit bit.ly/3Mr3w4b.

DIX HILLS

New principal

Matthew Mayo has been appointed principal of Candlewood Middle School in the Half Hollow Hills school district. He replaced Pam Higgins, who retired.

Mayo started working at Candlewood in 2017 as assistant principal. Before that, he was a science teacher at the district’s Half Hollow Hills High School East for 13 years.

“I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to continue shaping and implementing a school vision that promotes the success of all students and prepares them academically, socially and emotionally for their high school experience,” Mayo said.

FARMINGVILLE

New principal

Christopher Washousky is the new principal of Lynwood Avenue Elementary School in the Sachem school district. He replaced Cathy Dulovic, who retired.

Washousky previously was the assistant principal of Samoset Middle School in Lake Ronkonkoma. Before that, he was an elementary teacher in the Floral Park-Bellerose school district and an administrator of that district’s Saturday Enrichment Program.

“Elementary education is the foundation for the rest of our students’ lives,” Washousky said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to witness and support the Lynwood students on their learning journey.”

FREEPORT

New superintendent

Fia Davis has been named superintendent of the Freeport school district. She replaced Kishore Kuncham, who retired.

Davis was previously superintendent of Bronx High School Districts 8, 10 and 11, where she oversaw more than 20,000 students. Before that, she was deputy superintendent of Bronx District 10 and worked as a principal at Pathways College Preparatory School in Queens.

“I’m honored, humbled and excited to pursue excellence for the district and create a bright, bold, beautiful and joyful future for the students,” Davis said.

SEAFORD

New principal

Raphi Morey is the new principal of Seaford Middle School. He replaced Daniel Smith, who retired.

Morey spent the past three years as assistant principal of Seaford High School. Before that, he was a social studies teacher in Brooklyn.

“Seaford is a very special place, and it’s really become a home for me,” Morey said. “I want to continue all of the great things that made us a New York State School to Watch and grow the programs that led us to that success.”

SOUTHAMPTON

New superintendent

Fatima Morrell has been appointed superintendent of the Southampton school district. She replaced Nicholas Dyno, who retired.

Morrell was previously chief of culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives for Buffalo Public Schools, a position she had held since 2021. She began her career as an English and Spanish teacher at Kensington High School.

in Buffalo and then taught Spanish at the Charles R. Drew Science magnet school in Buffalo, where she later worked as a principal and assistant superintendent of curriculum, assessment and instruction.

“It is my greatest expectation that together we will continue to advance the educational excellence, innovation and outstanding achievements of the Southampton community,” Morrell said.

VALLEY STREAM

New principal

Nicola Lynch has been appointed principal of Ogden Elementary School in the Hewlett-Woodmere school district. She replaced Dina Anzalone, who is now the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and technology.

Lynch was previously the assistant principal of P.S./I.S. 113 Anthony J. Pranzo School in Queens, where she had worked since 2014. Before that, she spent two years as the school’s special education liaison and was a special education and integrated co-teacher for grades 1-4 at the school.

“I am eager to work collaboratively with our dedicated staff, passionate students and supportive community to continue the remarkable work already underway and to foster an environment where every student can thrive academically and personally,” Lynch said.