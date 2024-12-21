How these LI authors published their own cookbooks
Christina Lombardi had thought about writing a cookbook for years before publishing “The DASH Diet Air Fryer Cookbook: 75 Easy Recipes for a Healthier Lifestyle” in 2022.
“The air fryer makes it easy to follow the diet yet enjoy crispy food without tons of oil, salt and calories,” said the West Islip registered dietitian and nutritionist who has a private practice, Functional Nutrition Rx, in Babylon Village. “I came up with a range of recipes from French toast, plant-based dishes, white bean burgers, zucchini boats and desserts.”
Lombardi is hardly alone in her focus. Cooking is one of the most popular hobbies, fueled by the proliferation of cooking shows, tutorials on social media, famous chefs and America’s obsession with food.
In 2021, Lombardi reached out to a publishing company recommended in the Facebook group “RDs Who Thrive: Writing & Online Business Opportunities for RDs.” Nothing came of it at first, but a year later, Callisto Publishers approached her to write a cookbook on the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet.
She had four months to create 75 recipes. The diet focuses on foods rich in calcium, potassium, protein, fiber and magnesium, and low in sodium, added sugars and saturated fat.
The cookbook bug also bit Natalie Wise, of Patchogue, who released “Hot Cocoa Bombs: Delicious, Fun and Creative Hot Chocolate Treats” through Skyhorse Publishing in 2021.
Cocoa bombs are chocolate truffles filled with hot cocoa mix.
Wise, whose recipes include mini marshmallows, salted caramel and crushed peppermint candies, said you often don’t need a completed book before pitching to a publisher.
“Usually, you only need a proposal or a few sample chapters,” Wise said.
Julia Abramoff, publisher and director of editorial at Apollo Publishers in Manhattan, which publishes cookbooks, noted that recipes must be tested and styled appropriately.
“Often authors assume it will be easy to write recipes they make all the time, but they need to be very precise for others to follow,” she said.
And don’t forget the photos, Abramoff said: “They need to be high-resolution, well-shot, mouth-watering images.”
NETWORK. Seek out writer’s groups on Facebook, your library, and elsewhere. Attend publishing industry events, literary festivals and conferences. Raise your profile on social media. A strong online presence will help impress a publisher.
PROPOSAL: Your cookbook proposal should outline your concept, theme and target audience, and include a recipe list. “It's a business plan written to convince publishers to invest in your vision,” said Barbara Basbanes Richter, founder of DIYBook, an online writing tool.
TEST: Try out recipes multiple times and have clear instructions.
RESOURCES: The Writer’s Market includes listings of book publishers, writersmarket.com.
"Guide to Literary Agents," available in bookstores.
Consider self-publishing options like Amazon Digital Publishing, amazondigitalpublishing.com.
Newsday Live Music Series: Long Island Idols Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.
Newsday Live Music Series: Long Island Idols Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.