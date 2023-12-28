Bucket List: Be a 'puppy raiser' for Guide Dog Foundation

Lisa Rossano spends her days hanging out with Jethro, a 5-month-old yellow Labrador retriever.

But Jethro isn’t Rossano’s new dog. Instead, Rossano is a “puppy raiser” for the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs of Smithtown — one of several volunteers who foster young dogs like Jethro until they begin formal training to prepare them for their roles as guide or service dogs for people who have disabilities, including people who are blind or have low vision.

“It’s probably one of the most rewarding things that I’ve done. . . . To see what they’ve accomplished, and what you’ve accomplished in yourself, teaching them,” said Rossano, 60, a part-time nanny who lives in Islip.

Bred at the Guide Dog Foundation, the puppies are sent out when they are 8 weeks old to live with volunteers who raise them until they reach about 1½ years old. Puppy raisers are expected to help build the dogs’ confidence and enable as much socialization as possible, said the organization’s puppy program manager, Lorin Bruzzese.

Puppy raisers get assistance from assigned puppy advisers. The dogs then return to the Smithtown headquarters, where they are trained for a 3- to 4- month period.

About half the dogs don’t graduate from the program and are offered back to their puppy raisers or to other organizations in the working dog industry. In addition to Jethro, Rossano — who has raised 12 guide dogs — currently has two who didn’t make the grade: Olympia and Mikey.

For those who do succeed — 32 guide dogs and 112 service dogs have been placed by the foundation in 2023 — their impact is immeasurable.

“Our dogs provide lots of companionship and support, but they’re also providing independence and assurance for their handler as they guide them and navigate through the world,” Bruzzese said.

Transitioning to life without the puppy is undoubtedly the hardest part of the process, according to Bruzzese.

“Puppy raising is so unique: It comes with a lot of love and then that challenge at the end, but it’s really rewarding and it is beyond meaningful to our program and the clients that we serve,” she said.