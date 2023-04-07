Great dogs, great views: Reader photos

Holly, the 8-year-old Saint Bernard on today’s cover, is looking for “some bunny to love,” writes Tara Maguire of Central Islip. Holly has been posing for holiday photos since she was about 2 years old, says Maguire, whose tradition includes doing holiday shoots with all three of her dogs.

“She wore her bunny ears proudly as she posed and waited patiently for her doggy treat,” says Maguire, who likes to post the photos on social media and create holiday cards to mail to family and friends.

Whether or not you celebrate Easter, we’re wishing you a season filled with treats — starting with these reader photos. For a chance to see your photo in these pages, visit newsday.com/readerphotos.

Credit: Andrew Colen of Coram

BRAVES THE WAVES. This kayaker wore a wet suit under his tie-dye in February to paddle across a stretch of the Sound to Old Field Point Lighthouse from McAllister County Park in Belle Terre.

Credit: Gerry Corrigan of Rockville Centre

CLOUD NINE. The dramatic clouds and the wildlife draw the photographer to Fire Island often, and this day in January he felt lucky to catch shorebirds “explode into flight” moments after they’d touched down to probe the sand with their beaks. He sharpened the image with Photoshop.

Credit: Barbara Anne Kirshner of Miller Place

PARK’S BENCH. This bench, on the Stony Brook Village green, was special to the photographer and her dear, departed dachshund, Park. She says it looked appropriately lonesome on her first visit since Park died.

Credit: Marianne Zacharia of East Northport

MOODY MOORING. The fog rolled in on the last morning of 2022, as the photographer waited on Northport’s dock for friends who were on a run with the Northport Running Club.

Credit: Jacqueline Tierney of Massapequa

COLD NOSE. Biscuit gets a preview of the summer to come at Sweet Sensations in Babylon, where her favorite flavor is vanilla with peanut butter.

Credit: Marie White of Patchogue

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT. The view of Patchogue River from the photographer’s condo is one worth sharing. She took this picture around sunset a week after the official start of spring.

Credit: Linda Karlin of Valley Stream

FOX IN THE HOT SEAT. A compost heap in a parking lot at Brentwood Country Club was a warm spot on a February day for a member of a fox family that lives by the club grounds. Linda Karlin said she used a 500-mm lens to take this photograph from a distance of about 35 feet.

Credit: Katie Critelli of Melville

WHERE TWO SEASONS MEET. Daffodils burst onto the scene as spring bloomed in late March, and this Melville bouquet is surrounded by brown remnants of autumn.

Credit: Catherine Turbek of Bellmore

SERENITY PARK. Actually, it’s Wantagh Park, but the photographer says she thinks of it as “a little serenity, so close to home.”