Reiki training on Long Island: What to know

Nancy Berg, of Merrick, set out to learn Reiki to further her spiritual journey — and, she said, it has left her feeling clearer and more balanced.

“I believe Reiki can be extremely beneficial and valuable for people to guide them to a healthy and productive life, both mentally and physically,” Berg, 66, said.

Reiki, based on the belief that there is a universal life force that flows within all of us, is a form of therapeutic touch that originated in Japan in the early 1900s. Using their hands, practitioners say they can guide the flow of energy through the body’s chakras, or energy centers, to promote balance and healing. While it cannot cure an ailment, according to Reiki principles the practice helps create the ideal environment in your body and mind for healing to occur.

“The idea is to clear out stagnant energy and identify chakras that are open or closed,” said Annie Gee, 26, of Kings Park, who teaches the practice at Twin Flame Crystal Boutique in Bethpage. “Reiki encourages deep relaxation and a sense of well-being, helping the body’s ability to operate more effectively.”

Reiki is a “complementary health approach,” according to the National Institutes of Health. Studies into its impact on conditions such as pain, anxiety and depression have been inconsistent, but the agency also noted that it has not “been shown to have any harmful effects.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gee said she became a Reiki Master Teacher in 2023. She teaches four levels of Reiki, with most people enrolling in levels 1 and 2. Levels 3 and 4 are reserved for those seeking more advanced mastery, she said.

“Level 1 training is intended for self-healing,” Gee explained. “At Level 2 you are trained to practice on others.”

Level 1 includes topics such as how to sense energy with your hands, introduction to the chakra system and understanding Reiki ideals. Level 2 covers breaking up energy blockages, scanning the chakras and learning Reiki symbols. Each level can be completed in one weekend, Gee said.

Berg said she trained with Gee on Levels 1 and 2.

“I found the training to be so well planned out and succinct,” said Berg. “I have since practiced on my friends and have been able to help them clear their negative energy.”

WHERE TO TRAIN

Twin Flame Crystal Boutique in Bethpage, creativedivine.net

Free Spirits Yoga in Sayville and Miller Place, freespirits.yoga

Long Island Yoga School in Farmingville, longislandyogaschool.com

Moonflower Yoga in Bellmore, moonfloweryoga.com

COST

Reiki training costs at the above studios can range from $65 for a one-hour session to $555 for a weekend-long training.

WHAT TO WEAR

Reiki students are advised to wear loose clothing that they will be comfortable in during their session.

RESOURCES

For more information about the practice of Reiki and its teaching, visit the following sites:

reiki.org

health.clevelandclinic.org/reiki

iarp.org/everything-you-need-to-know-about-reiki-healing