SS AMPHION AR-13 AND USS ARCADIA AD-23.

A reunion is April 29-May 2 in Philadelphia, Pa. Call. Call 828-256-6009 or e-mail mcaanreunion@yahoo.com.

WILLIAM FLOYD SCHOOL DISTRICT.

A reunion is April 30 at the Rock Hill Golf and Country Club in Manorville. Distinguished Alumni Awards given to graduates who made outstanding contributions to society. Tickets cost $55. Call 631-874-1567. Visit www.wfsd.k12.ny.us.

USS KENNETH D. BAILEY DD/DDR-713.

A reunion is May 13-16 in Portland, Maine. Call Robert Nowak at 413-592-1355 or e-mail blueobblue@aol.com. Visit www.mlrsinc.com/kdb.

USS DURHAM LKA-114.

A reunion is in June in St. Louis, Mo. Visit wwwmlrsinc.com/durham.

ELMONT MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '80.

A 30-year reunion is July 9 at Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue. $110. Call Suzanne Vassallo at 631-561-3849.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL '75.

A 35-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge. E-mail slholloway@bellsouth.net or call 828-606-7227.

HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL '50-59. A reunion is Sept. 2011. All classes welcome. Call Pat Baltzer Cruz at 631-928-1517 or e-mail lacruz928@optonline.net or Barbara Rocchio Malanga at 631-586-3475 or e-mail barbmom@optonline.net.

ST. THOMAS APOSTLE SCHOOL '60 (WOODHAVEN, QUEENS).

A 50-year reunion is Sept. 25. E-mail jmbbeck@yahoo.com or patricia_jedge@yahoo.com.

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL.

A reunion luncheon for alumni who have been out of school at least 50 years is April 22 at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant in Franklin Square. Must reserve in advance. Call Pat (Lusk) Ronga at 516-796- 8331 or Grace (Disch) Remsen at 516-546-3292.

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '61.

A reunion is 3 p.m. April 11 at Smokey Bones, 5012 Express Drive South (LIE exit 60), Ronkonkoma. Call Dennis Naso at 631-828-6912.

HOLY FAMILY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL (HUNTINGTON).

A reunion for past members of the Theatre Company is 8 p.m. April 24 at the Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge, $99 per person. E-mail mpfgc@ comcast.net or call 516-586- 3098.

ST. THERESA OF AVILA ALUMNI ASSOCIATION (BROOKLYN).

A 42nd anniversary reunion is noon-5 p.m. April 11 at El Caribe County Club, Brooklyn. Call Peter or Anne Brennan at 718-347- 8534 or write to 247-48 89th Ave., Bellerose, NY, 11426.