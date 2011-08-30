EAST ISLIP H.S. '81. A reunion is in September. Visit eastisliphsreunion1981.com.

W.C. MEPHAM H.S. An all-year reunion picnic is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Wantagh Park. Bring chairs, food. Call Doris Christmann at 516-781-1910 or visit mepham.org.

WESTBURY HIGH SCHOOL '71. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 10-11 at the Inn at New Hyde Park. Email tomallegra@optonline.net.

USS HORNET CV-8, CV-12, CVA-12, CVS-12. A 63-year reunion for all ships' company, officers, air groups, crew, marines and families is Sept. 14-18 at the Holiday Inn, 625 First St. Alexandria, Va. (703-548-6300) Call Sandy and Carl Burket at 814-224-5063 or email hornetcva@aol.com.

MARTIN VAN BUREN H.S. '76. Oct. 15 at Wicker's. Email by Sept 15 to veebees76@gmail.com or call Vicki at 516-695-0643.

BABYLON H.S. '60,'61,'62. Sept. 16-18. Friday at Hibernian Hall, Babylon; 8 p.m. Saturday at Captain Bill's, Bay Shore. Call Jay Rettaliata at 631-893-5308 or email jayr2@optonline.net; or Rich Curley at 631-585-5173 or email rjcurley@optonline.net. Visit babylonhs61.com.

JAMES MONROE HIGH SCHOOL '61 (BRONX). A 50-year reunion weekend is Sept. 16-18 at the Doral Arrowwood in Purchase. Call Toby Nudelman Kaye at im2bk@aol.com.

FARMINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL '66. A reunion is Sept. 17 at the Stuart Thomas Manor in Farmingdale. Email Linda Howe at lheik@optonline.net.

H. FRANK CAREY H.S. '71. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 17. Call Cheryl Sirotta-Frank at 516-481-4631 or email hfcareyreunion1971@gmail.com.

HICKSVILLE H.S. Sept. 17. Call Diana at 631-714-5127 or Dennis at 631-828-6912.

LEVITTOWN MEMORIAL H.S. '71. 40-year reunion is Sept. 17. Email Laurie McCool May at Lmay782@aol.com.

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL '71. A 40-year reunion is 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hyatt Regency Wind Watch, Hauppauge. Email Barbra Selvin Bresin at babresin@aol.com.

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL '61. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 17 at the Oceanside Knights of Columbus Hall. Call Joel Neimeth at 631-472-0996 or email jneimeth2010@hotmail.com.

ST. AGNES CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL '61 (ROCKVILLE CENTRE). A 50-year reunion is Sept. 17 at the Hempstead Golf and Country Club. Call Betty Ann at mccart22@aol.com or 516-770-2093.

ABRAHAM LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL (BROOKLYN) '61. A 50-year reunion is 12:30-5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Gargiulo's Restaurant. Call Lynn Geisler at 631-673-5431. Email alhs61@gmail.com.

USS CONWAY DD507. A reunion is Sept. 21-24 (check out on the 25th) in Pittsburgh, Pa. Visit ussconway.com. Call Bob Moody at 724-452-7065.

ST. KILIAN SCHOOL '57. 54-year reunion is Sept. 22 at a local restaurant. Email vbenevento@hotmail.com or ccerrito3@msn.com.

USS TAUSSIG DD746. A reunion is Sept. 21-24 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Call John Grim at 516-322-2273.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL H.S. '91. A 20-year reunion is 8 p.m.-midnight Sept. 24 at Two, Union Turnpike. Call Jen Foti at 631-979-5011 or email NHPClassof91@gmail.com.

SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL '61. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Plattdeutsche Restaurant. Call Jim Peppers at peppersjt@yahoo.com or call 843-705-9862.

USS NORFOLK DL-1. A reunion is Sept. 22-25 in Erlanger, Ky. All shipmates, spouses, family and friends are invited. Call Bob Godas at 516-293-4115; or write, 190 N. Wisconsin Ave., North Massapequa, NY, 11758; or email bobg190@verizon.net.

FARMINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL of '60,'61. A reunion is Sept. 23-24; Friday Sock Hop is 5 p.m. at Weldon E. Howitt High School Gym; Saturday dinner is 7 p.m. at Stewart Thomas Manor; Email Al Continelli alfred259@optonline.net or call 516-804-0931.

JOHN BOWNE HIGH SCHOOL '76-'77. A reunion is Sept. 24 from 7-11 p.m. at the LaGuardia Marriott. Send check (made out to Paula Goldberg) for $95 per person to: 4024 Greentree Dr., Oceanside, NY, 11572. Include name and number attending, address, phone number and email address. Book hotel room through the LaGuardia Marriot (not the Courtyard Marriott). They are holding a block at $149. Includes full dinner buffet at LaGuardia Marriott Hotel, DJ, dancing, cash bar. Email psgold385a@optonline.net.

ELMONT MEMORIAL H.S. '71. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 24 at the Marriott Uniondale. Email Ilene Bach at emhs1971@aol.com.

USS ELOKOMIN AO-55. Sept. 27-30 in Fishkill. Email Robert F. O'Sullivan at theeloman@verizon.net or call 617-288-3755.

NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL '81. A reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Sea Cliff Yacht Club. Email D. Jennifer Dawson at djennifer.dawson@gmail.com; Jim Henry at jhenryiii@aol.com; or Jane Nelson-Cavlin at jcavlin@aol.com. visit 1981nsvikings.blogspot.com on Facebook.

ST. MICHAEL'S COMMERCIAL H.S. (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion luncheon is Oct 1 at City Cellar, Westbury. Email Carol DeMaria Gatz at songofjoy44@aol.com or call 516-608-8624.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL H.S. '61. A reunion is Oct. 1 at The Inn in New Hyde Park. Call Joanne Piccarella Bergbom at 516-741-6708 or email jbergbom36@aol.com.

WEST HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL '61. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 1 at the Melville Marriott. Email whhs1961reunion@aol.com or call Jerry D. at 516-333-7343 or Carol H. at 631-842-8299; Beverly L. at 516-223-8125; or Paul Borgesen at 239-331-4301.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES (MALVERNE) '61. A 50-year reunion is October 8. Email Chuck, Dottie or Rosemarie at oll1961@optimum.net.

ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY '85. A reunion is Oct. 9. Email Fran Gatto at rxfranrx@me.com.

UNIONDALE HIGH SCHOOL '61. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 14-16 at the Soundview Inn in Greenport. Email Mary Pastorini Lambert at mlamber1@optonline.net or call 516-826-0079.

BAYSIDE H.S. '61. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 15. Email suwolff@comcast.net.

SANFORD H. CALHOUN H.S. (MERRICK). A reunion is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Zachary's in East Meadow. Call Donovan at 516-330-2720.

USS CONSTELLATION CVA/CV-64. A reunion for all Ships Company, Air Wing and embarked Marine Corps personnel is Oct. 23-28 at the Radisson Opryland Hotel, 2401 Music Valley Dr., Nashville, Tenn., 37214 (615-889-0800). Write Melba Anderson, 1800 Clare Dr., Alice, Texas, 78332-4112; or email e.andersen@sbcglobal.net; or call 361-664-6106.

GLEN COVE H.S. '61. Oct. 28 at San Souci of Sea Cliff. Call Sal Moccia at 516-729-0751 or email hmoccia@verizon.net.

BROOKLYN HOSPITAL NURSING SCHOOL '60. Looking for classmates for a reunion. Email marcodale@msn.com or call 516-443-5332.

ELMONT MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '60. A reunion is planned. Email Marie Spina at maspina@optonline.net.

HOLY FAMILY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '71. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 15 at St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington. Email Candice Carrizzo Searles at searles18@optonline.net.

SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL '66. A 45-year reunion is 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Holiday Inn. For details visit Facebook or call Margherita Messina Fede at 516-356-6547 or email danegirl28@aol.com.

OUR LADY'S CATHOLIC ACADEMY -- FORMERLY ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA SCHOOL (SOUTH OZONE PARK). Nov. 5 at Villa Russo's in Richmond Hill. Email stevel910@yahoo.com or call 718-641-0212. Visit Facebook.

LAWRENCE SENIOR H.S. '68. 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Lawrence Country Club. Cost is $100 per person. Call 516-524-6096 or email fdn1270@yahoo.com.

CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL '70-77. A reunion hosted by the Class of 1973 is noon-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Villa Barone Manor. Send check to P.O. Box 23, Monmouth Junction, NJ, 08852. Email columbusreunion1973@yahoo.com.

OV-1 MOHAWK ASSOCIATION. Nov. 10-12 in Las Vegas. Call Chris Walker at 660-351-2132 or visit ov-1mohawkassociation.org.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS H.S. '61. Nov. 11-13 at Danford's. Call Barbara Donatello Siegel at 631-751-6453 or email beajay@optonline.net.

LADY OF LOURDES SCHOOL '61 (QUEENS VILLAGE). A 50-year reunion is planned. Visit OLL Class of 1961 Reunion on Facebook. Call Jim Ahlfeld at 212-856-6220.

OUR LADY OF VICTORY '51 (FLORAL PARK). Looking for classmates. A 60-year reunion is being planned. Call Pat Condon Costigan at 516-632-5990; William Huber at 631-368-7116; or Joyce Childs Greene at 843-705-2373 or email fjgjcg@yahoo.com.

GLEN COVE H.S. '62. A 50-year reunion is in 2012. Email Nancy Gow Crabb at nancy_m_crabb@uwalumni.com.

PS 138 '60 (ROSEDALE, QUEENS). A reunion is planned. Call Barbara at 631-654-5132 or email raywatts8@aol.com.

NEW UTRECHT HIGH SCHOOL. A centennial reunion is in 2015. Visit http://nuhs2015.org. Call librarian Norman Ringle at 718-232-2500, ext. 1532 or 1533. Email bookme1957@aol.com.

PLAINEDGE H.S. '62. A 50-year reunion is May 12, 2012, at the Marriott Hotel, Uniondale. Call Susan (Novie) Noveshelsky at 561-313-8386.