ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '70. A 40-year reunion of the inaugural class is 8 p.m. July 17 at Captain Bill's in Bay Shore. Call 631-587-8000 ext. 125. E-mail alumni@sjbdhs.org.

HUNTINGTON HIGH SCHOOL '80. A 30-year reunion is July 24 at Huntington Yacht Club. Visit http://sites.google.com/site/hhsclassof1980reunion/home or e-mail bluedevilsclassof1980@gmail.com.

DIVISION HIGH SCHOOL '78. A reunion and birthday party for classmates of the Class of 1978 turning 50 this year is 9:30 a.m. July 24 at Eisenhower Park. E-mail Shara Shapiro-Nagel at 714-779-1414 or e-mail shara@bodybyvenus.com.

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL '70. A 40-year reunion is July 30-31. Visit http://emhs40threunion.webs.com or e-mail Jan Miller at justjan1204@comcast.net.

NEWFIELD HIGH SCHOOL '80 (SELDEN). A 30-year reunion fundraiser is 8 p.m. July 30 at Atlantis Marine World Aquarium in Riverhead. Cost is $75. Call Robin Schultzer at 917-517-8020. Visit Facebook Robin Schultzer.

CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Hauppauge. E-mail Ann Schweibish Armoza at schweibish60@hotmail.com.

MATER CHRISTI HIGH SCHOOL. A reunion of the classes of 1965, 1970, 1975 and 1980 is Oct. 2 at St. John's Prep (formerly Mater Christi). Call the alumni office at 718-721-7200, ext. 686, or e-mail mcalumni@stjohnsprepschool.org.

NEWFIELD HIGH SCHOOL '70-'71. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 9 at the Marriott in Melville. E-mail pat_drago@msn.com.

JAMAICA VOCATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 16 at Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue. Call Josephine at 631-969-0919 or e-mail Pam Durante Lorello at pamelarose418@ctc.net.

RICHMOND HILL HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at La Guardia Airport Marriott, 102-05 Ditmars Blvd., East Elmhurst. Cost is $100. $25 deposit. E-mail Eileen Bowery Ware at njeware@aol.com.

FLORAL PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '80. A 30-year reunion is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Stewart Manor Country Club, $75. Make checks payable and send to: FPM Class of 1980 Reunion, c/o Susan (Beane) Robertson, 6 Grove St., Glen Head, NY 11545. E-mail: fpmclassof1980@gmail.com.

TRANSFIGURATION SCHOOL (BROOKLYN). An all-years reunion is 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in the school's auditorium on Hooper Street. For information, e-mail Spencer Wong at swong@hawkins.com or call evenings from 5-10:30 p.m. at 212-820-9476.

USS RANDOLPH CV15. A reunion is Sept. 12-19 in Newport News, Va. All ships' personnel and air groups are invited. Call Sal Rizzo at 321-454-2344.

WALT WHITMAN HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 45-year reunion is July 14 at Lady Liberty Cruise. E-mail mckat47@hotmail.com.