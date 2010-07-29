Reunions
ONTEL CORPORATION (WOODBURY). A reunion is 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Call Doug at 917-509-3748 or e-mail nydgm@optonline.net.
MERCY HIGH SCHOOL '75. A reunion is 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Diggers Main Street in Riverhead. E-mail abialeski@aol.com or kathleen.goggins@lewisandnickles.com.
FRANKLIN K. LANE HIGH SCHOOL '55 (BROOKLYN). A 55-year reunion is 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Villa Umberto in Elmont. Cost is $55. Reserve by Sept. 1; e-mail kamoore1@embarqmail.com or call Kay at 434-971-8658.
USS SYLVANIA (AKA-44 and AFS-2). A Navy reunion for former crew members is Sept. 24-26. Write John D. Pierce, 3093 Kissing Rock, Lowell, Mich., 49331. Call 616-897-5178(after 6 p.m.) or 517-927-3312 (cell phone).
BRENTWOOD ROSS H.S. '80. Aug. 13-15, Holiday Inn in Ronkonkoma. Visit brentwoodrosshighschool30-yearreunion.com.
E-mail brhsclassof80@gmail.com.
CENTRAL ISLIP H.S. '60. Oct. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Hauppauge. E-mail Ann Schweibish Armoza at schweibish60@hotmail.com.
CONNETQUOT H.S. '80. Aug. 14 at The West Lake Inn in Patchogue. Call Anita Delio-Reff at 631-751-1495.
ISLAND TREES H.S. '85. Aug. 14 at Changing Times in Farmingdale. Classes of 1983 and 1984 invited. E-mail islandtrees1985@gmail.com.
W. TRESPER CLARKE H.S. '70. Oct. 2 at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale. E-mail Kathy Sirota Matty at wtclarke70@gmail.com or call Karen at 516-241- 0204.