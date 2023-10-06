Way to Go! Rithika Sivapokaran, Patchogue-Medford High student, named Bezos Scholar 

A Patchogue-Medford High School student was one of 12 students nationwide selected to attend a prestigious program based on her dedication to effecting change in her community.

Rithika Sivapokaran, a senior, was chosen last spring for the 2023 Bezos Scholars Program, which included a week-long trip this summer to participate in discussions, panels and seminars at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado. The program is coordinated by the Bezos Family Foundation.

To be selected, Sivapokaran submitted an application that consisted of about a dozen essays of up to 400 words on topics ranging from her passions to how she gives back to her community. The scholars are now expected to use the knowledge they acquired at the festival to lead a community service project.

“A big focus is looking for what our community needs, not what we think the community wants,” said Sivapokaran, who is planning to encourage young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math — also known as STEM. “In order to find what the community needs, you need to . . . listen to what the people are asking for and find other leaders in the community that can help us meet these needs.”

Sivapokaran, 17, is president of her school’s Class of 2024 and Empowering Minds Club, co-president of the school’s General Organization, vice president of the Key Club and English Honor Society, and a member of the school’s Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) Club, Science Olympiad, and National and Spanish honor societies.