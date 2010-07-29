Robbery in Merrick; gun warrant in Suffolk

Nassau Police and their Crime Stoppers department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in Merrick.

According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. on July 5 the suspect pictured above left entered the Mobil station on Merrick Road and pointed a black handgun at the attendant. He took money from the register and fled southbound on Beach Drive.

The suspect is described as black, 23 to 24 years old, 5-foot-7 with a thin build, and short black hair.

Suffolk police are seeking Tosh Newsom on an outstanding warrant for criminal use of a firearm, first degree.

Police say that on Jan. 29, Newsom was arrested for displaying a loaded semi-automatic handgun while he and another individual committed a burglary in Coram.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Newsom, whose last known address was in Medford, is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.