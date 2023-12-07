Bucket List: Roller derby on Long Island

Long Island has a lot to offer sports enthusiasts, from the Islanders in Elmont, the Long Island Ducks in Central Islip and the Mets and Knicks just a train ride away. But there’s another, unique sport that also can be found on the Island: roller derby.

The fast-paced, full contact sport is played on quad skates, which have four wheels. It combines athleticism, teamwork and a bit of showmanship.

But don’t let that deter you: “Anybody and any level can join, even if you’ve never been on skates before,” said Kristen Girardi, president of Strong Island Derby Revolution. Skaters must be at least 18 to join the league, and Girardi said members range in age from 19 to 51.

Popularized as a sport for women, there are now also men’s and juniors’ teams, and the sport is known for its gender inclusivity. Many skaters — but not all — have “derby names.” Girardi, for example, is known as “Shorty.”

In games, known as bouts, five skaters from each team compete in “jams” that can last up to two minutes. One player from each team is designated as the “jammer,” and their job is to pass members of the opposing team to score points. The other skaters, known as “blockers,” try to prevent the opposing jammer from passing while also helping their own jammer advance.

Many roller derby leagues hold recruitment events or tryouts throughout the year. Strong Island has two recruitment events coming up: The first will be from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday at All Sportz, 100 Ruland Rd. in Melville, and the second will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Rapid Fire Arena, 225 Montauk Hwy. in Moriches. Gear will be available to borrow, Girardi said.

“Roller derby is an inclusive sport,” Girardi said. “No matter your experience level, we welcome you to our ‘rollin’ recruitment’ events.”

Long Island Roller Rebels, based in North Massapequa, is planning to hold a recruitment event in March but the details have not been finalized.

So whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a way to stay active or a competitive outlet, roller derby has something to offer any potential skater.