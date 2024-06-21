Winner: Ryan Garofalo named Teacher of the Year
Ryan Garofalo, of Manorville, has been named New York State Regional Teacher of the Year by the New York State Technology and Engineering Educators Association. Garofalo has served the past nine years as a technology education teacher at Longwood High School in Middle Island, and before that he was a special education teacher and coach in Oceanside. He is also a member of the Long Island Technology and Engineering Educators Association.
Uncovering the truth about the chemical drums A tipster says he told the state about buried drums at Bethpage Community Park nearly a decade ago. Newsday's Ken Buffa reports.
