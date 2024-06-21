Long IslandLI Life

Winner: Ryan Garofalo named Teacher of the Year

Ryan Garofalo.

Ryan Garofalo. Credit: Longwood Central School District

Ryan Garofalo, of Manorville, has been named New York State Regional Teacher of the Year by the New York State Technology and Engineering Educators Association. Garofalo has served the past nine years as a technology education teacher at Longwood High School in Middle Island, and before that he was a special education teacher and coach in Oceanside. He is also a member of the Long Island Technology and Engineering Educators Association.

