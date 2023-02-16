School Notebook: 11 get AP Computer Science diversity award

Eleven Long Island schools have been recognized for their efforts expanding young women’s access to computer science.

The schools recently received the College Board’s Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Awards for achieving high female representation in AP computer science classes. They are among 1,105 recipients nationwide.

The recipients were Babylon High School, Central Islip High School, Herricks High School, Kings Park High School, Locust Valley High School, Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School in Glen Head, MDQ Academy in Brentwood, North Babylon High School, Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson, and Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead.

“Computer science is the source code of our economy and so much of our daily lives,” said Trevor Packer, a senior vice president at the College Board. “It’s been heartening to see schools like these welcome so many more young women into this vital field.”

To earn the designation, the schools achieved a percentage of female examinees that met or exceeded that of their female populations during the 2021-22 school year, or reached 50% or higher female representation in either AP Computer Science Principles or AP Computer Science A.

“We’re honored that we have earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers,” said Earl L. Vandermeulen Principal John Ruggero.

More than two dozen members of Valley Stream Central High School’s Athletes Helping Athletes visited sixth-graders at nearby Wheeler Avenue Elementary School to advise them on how to make good decisions – both on the field and in the classroom. Credit: Valley Stream Central High School

AMITYVILLE

Leadership Club

Northwest Elementary recently created a Leadership Club in tandem with Calvary Chapel of Hope in Amityville.

The club, which was developed by chapel members and school social worker Debra Lee, is designed to let students know “we are all leaders,” school officials said. It encourages children to discuss the club’s five rules of leadership — including “leaders speak the truth” and “leaders treat others how they want to be treated.”

“Do not let anyone think less of you because you are young,” said the chapel’s pastor, Jeff Cole. “Be an example to everyone in what you say, how you live, how you treat and trust others, and what enters your mind.”

In Greenlawn, members of Harborfields High School’s Robotics Club visit Oldfield Middle School's coding classes and Robotics Club about the construction and programming of their robots. Credit: Harborfields School District

WEST HEMPSTEAD

Interim principal

Lisa Minicozzi has been appointed principal of Chestnut Street Elementary School. She replaced Faith Tripp, who resigned.

Minicozzi was most recently the program director of educational leadership at Adelphi University. She has also been the university’s clinical associate professor of education and a principal at Sea Cliff Elementary School.

“I recognize the unique value of each student within our school and look forward to being the newest advocate to support learning within our community,” Minicozzi said.

In Glen Head, eighth-graders at North Shore Middle School spent several weeks researching topics – ranging from nuclear warfare to labor laws – as part of the school’s History Day, which had a theme of Frontiers in History. Credit: Shelly Newman

WYANDANCH

Free books to take home

Milton L. Olive Middle School recently received a donation of hundreds of books from The Book Fairies, a Freeport-based nonprofit organization that promotes literacy by collecting and distributing new and gently used books to under-resourced communities.

The school’s seventh- and eighth-graders were encouraged to take as many books as they wanted to enjoy with their families. Available books ranged from graphic novels to classic tales to nonfiction books.

“Whether they want one book or four books, they are welcome to . . . bring them home,” said the school’s instructional coach Kristin Achtziger. “We want them to be excited about books.”

Children at Merrimac Elementary School in Holbrook published the building’s first student newspaper, Magic Minutes, which highlights happenings at the school and includes features about teachers and staff. Credit: Sachem Central School District

NASSAU COUNTY

Education Partners

Ten individuals and five organizations have been named Education Partners by Nassau BOCES for their “profound effects on public education in Nassau County,” the agency said.

The individual winners are: J. Bret Bennington, professor and chair, Hofstra University’s Department of Geology, Environment and Sustainability; Karen Brohm, trustee, West Hempstead School District; Erick Chocianowski, teacher, Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts; Lisa Estrada, former supervisor of world languages, Hicksville School District; Michael Goldberg, trustee, Farmingdale School District; Markella Kiriakes, student, Mineola High School; Michael K. Pappas, trustee, Levittown School District; Chris Reinertsen, associate director, Nassau BOCES department of curriculum, instruction and technology; Robert Schoen, trustee, Nassau BOCES; and Luis Angel Trejo-Juarez, adult education student, Nassau BOCES.

The organizational winners are: American Ballet Theatre, Special Sweets in Garden City, Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, The Ed Foundation in Port Washington, and Smile Farms in Jericho.

Students at the Montauk School had their faces painted as part of a kickoff for the school’s Pick a Reading Partner Program, which asks adults to read with children for at least 20 minutes a day. Credit: Kathy Piacentine

ISLANDWIDE

Lunar New Year

Dozens of local schools celebrated Chinese culture last month through activities that celebrated the Lunar New Year.

In Lynbrook, children at the district’s kindergarten center created a papier-mâché dragon head and carried it throughout the hallways as part of a celebratory parade.

Kindergartners at Paumanok Elementary School in Dix Hills made dragon puppets out of construction paper and identified animals in the Chinese zodiac.

In Huntington Station, first-graders at Washington Primary School created rabbits on the Doodle3D app to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit.

“Once finished, students took their knowledge and skill set of computers a step further and were able to save and download their rabbits,” said Principal Michelle Richards.