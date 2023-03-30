School Notebook: 12 LI student magazines win awards

Twelve student literary magazines from Long Island were among 33 publications statewide recognized in a national competition that celebrated the art and craft of writing. The magazines were honored as part of the National Council of Teachers of English’s REALM Contest (Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines), which received nominations from 262 magazines at the middle school, high school and college level. Judging was based on criteria ranging from rhetorical variety to artistic quality. Awards were issued in four categories: First Class (93-100 points), Superior (86-92 points), Excellent (71-85 points) and Merit (70 or fewer points). Jericho High School’s Pegasus and Long Beach High School’s Fragments: The Golden Ages of Man were among six magazines statewide to earn the highest honor, First Class. “It takes a lot of hard work, reflection, patience and commitment to produce a product of excellence year after year,” said Fragments adviser Rachell Koegel. “I am immensely proud of the hard work and skill displayed by our staff.” Other local winners were Herricks High School’s Opus 64, in the Superior category, and the following publications, in the Excellent category, Sanford H. Calhoun High School’s Pegasus, Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School’s Grok, Floral Park Memorial High School’s Trumpet: Metamorphosis, Garden City High School’s InkSpots, Harborfields High School’s Zephyr, Smithtown High School West’s Penumbra, Syosset High School’s Ken: Rising From the Ashes, The Wheatley School’s Vintage: Shifting Season (52nd Edition), and Valley Stream South High School’s Trials of Society Volume 10. BALDWIN AND HUNTINGTON STATION Magna Awards in innovation The Baldwin and South Huntington school districts have won Silver Awards in this year’s Magna Awards program sponsored by the American School Board Journal, the flagship magazine of the National School Boards Association. The awards recognize “innovative, out-of-the-box thinking,” the association said. Baldwin was recognized for its Education Academy, which offers electives to students starting in the eighth grade; South Huntington was recognized for its Virtual Advanced Placement program, which expands the number of students taking AP courses. “Each of our winners exemplifies how school leaders and district staff have reinvented learning — and learning environments,” said the association’s executive director, John Heim. GARDEN CITY AND JERICHO Environmental art contest Mikayla Chan of Stewart Elementary School in Garden City, Noelle Ki of George A. Jackson Elementary School in Jericho, and Wanqing-Emmy Xu of Stratford Avenue Elementary School in Garden City have been named first-place winners of an environmental art contest coordinated by the South Asian American Women’s Alliance in Hewlett. This year’s theme was “Let us make the Long Island environment free from pollution.” Children in kindergarten through sixth grade were invited to submit original pieces in mediums including acrylic, graphic pencil, pastel and watercolor. The first-place winners received $75. SMITHTOWN Top fundraising team in nation Smithtown High School West’s Relay for Life Club has placed

first nationwide in the American Cancer Society’s Fund the Mission, a competition that challenged students to raise the most money in a 72-hour span. This is the school’s second consecutive year winning the competition. To win, club members raised nearly $11,000, with students Jessica Amado and Julia Pappas being among the top 10 individual fundraisers nationally. The achievement comes on the heels of the club winning the society’s Fall Fumble competition, which challenged top fundraising schools nationwide to face off each week to see which could raise more money in a seven-day period. NASSAU COUNTY Girl Scouts tour research center The Girl Scouts of Nassau County recently coordinated an opportunity for 23 girls from different troops throughout Nassau County to

visit Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset. The program, which had a theme of Women and Girls in Science, included a tour of the facility as well as talks from members of all-female research group called Advancing Women in Science and Medicine — also known as “awesome” because its initials are AWSM. Participants also witnessed lab demonstrations and engaged in an open discussion with faculty about the experiences of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. “Our mission is build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place,” said Randell Bynum, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County. SUFFOLK COUNTY Breakfast with lawmakers Nearly 400 Suffolk County school administrators met with elected officials, including local assemblymen and legislators, to discuss the challenges facing public education during a breakfast hosted by the Longwood School District in Middle Island. The event was co-sponsored by Eastern Suffolk BOCES and the Suffolk Region PTA. Topics ranged from universal preschool to food insecurity. Longwood students Joseph Caliendo and Aidan Connor also spoke on the importance of mental health support and increased restrictions on edible marijuana and CBD products. “Despite the challenges we’ve faced over the past few years, you have all shown up to ensure that the voices of our students and communities are heard and that we maintain strong working relationships with our elected officials,” Longwood Superintendent Lance Lohman told attendees.

In Centereach, students at Jericho Elementary School recently participated in a math-a-thon that raised more than $6,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The school has raised $76,615 for the hospital over the past eight years. Credit: Middle Country Central School District

BALDWIN AND HUNTINGTON STATION

Magna Awards in innovation

The Baldwin and South Huntington school districts have won Silver Awards in this year’s Magna Awards program sponsored by the American School Board Journal, the flagship magazine of the National School Boards Association. The awards recognize “innovative, out-of-the-box thinking,” the association said.

Baldwin was recognized for its Education Academy, which offers electives to students starting in the eighth grade; South Huntington was recognized for its Virtual Advanced Placement program, which expands the number of students taking AP courses.

“Each of our winners exemplifies how school leaders and district staff have reinvented learning — and learning environments,” said the association’s executive director, John Heim.

In Carle Place, students from Rushmore Avenue School collected pet food, treats and toys as part of a Cause for a Paws drive to benefit the Second Chance Animal Rescue in Levittown. Credit: Carle Place School District

GARDEN CITY AND JERICHO

Environmental art contest

Mikayla Chan of Stewart Elementary School in Garden City, Noelle Ki of George A. Jackson Elementary School in Jericho, and Wanqing-Emmy Xu of Stratford Avenue Elementary School in Garden City have been named first-place winners of an environmental art contest coordinated by the South Asian American Women’s Alliance in Hewlett.

This year’s theme was “Let us make the Long Island environment free from pollution.” Children in kindergarten through sixth grade were invited to submit original pieces in mediums including acrylic, graphic pencil, pastel and watercolor.

The first-place winners received $75.

Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School's International Night featured cultural exhibits, musical performances and cuisine from countries including Belgium, Colombia, Croatia and Germany. Credit: Cold Spring Harbor School District

SMITHTOWN

Top fundraising team in nation

Lawrence Middle School received a $2,500 grant from Bob’s Discount Furniture through the company’s Bob’s Outreach Program. The funds will be used to furnish the school’s social-emotional learning room. Credit: Lawrence School District

NASSAU COUNTY

Girl Scouts tour research center

The program, which had a theme of Women and Girls in Science, included a tour of the facility as well as talks from members of all-female research group called Advancing Women in Science and Medicine — also known as “awesome” because its initials are AWSM.

Participants also witnessed lab demonstrations and engaged in an open discussion with faculty about the experiences of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“Our mission is build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place,” said Randell Bynum, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County.

In North Babylon, students at Woods Road Elementary School raised nearly $24,000 for the American Heart Association through pledges based on their by participation in the Kids Heart Challenge, which consisted of wellness-based stations featuring items such as hoops and jump ropes. Credit: North Babylon School District

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Breakfast with lawmakers

Nearly 400 Suffolk County school administrators met with elected officials, including local assemblymen and legislators, to discuss the challenges facing public education during a breakfast hosted by the Longwood School District in Middle Island. The event was co-sponsored by Eastern Suffolk BOCES and the Suffolk Region PTA.

Topics ranged from universal preschool to food insecurity. Longwood students Joseph Caliendo and Aidan Connor also spoke on the importance of mental health support and increased restrictions on edible marijuana and CBD products.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced over the past few years, you have all shown up to ensure that the voices of our students and communities are heard and that we maintain strong working relationships with our elected officials,” Longwood Superintendent Lance Lohman told attendees.