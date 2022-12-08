School Notebook: Collecting food donations for the holidays

Long Island students are making the holidays more bounteous for people in need.

Food collections at schools this fall have yielded everything from boxes of pasta to canned vegetables to make family gatherings more joyous for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

One such effort saw hundreds of nonperishable items donated as part of a four-week drive organized by Massapequa High School’s National Junior Honor Society. The food went to the parish outreach center at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Massapequa Park.

“It’s important to help those in the community who are less fortunate,” said freshman Sofia Dalton. “It warms my heart to help out people in my town.”

In Copiague, the district’s food pantry was stocked with more than 20 boxes of food thanks to a drive organized by Andrew Falco, a junior at the high school. Falco, a member of Boy Scout Troop 2000, held the drive as part of a service project for his Life rank.

In East Setauket, first-graders at Minnesauke Elementary School baked pumpkin bread with the assistance of parent volunteers for the food pantry at nearby St. James Roman Catholic Church.

In Miller Place, the high school collected 800 food items through a drive in which the homeroom donating the most won a bagel breakfast.

In Cold Spring Harbor, kindergartners in Vicky Ranaldo’s class at Goosehill Primary School learned about the many facets of Native American life. Activities ranged from building a firepit with logs and rocks to using sticks to spear "fish." Credit: Cold Spring Harbor School District

“What makes Miller Place so special is how we all look out for each other,” said Miller Place Superintendent Seth Lipshie. “Our students represent all that is good about our communities.”

BETHPAGE

New library media center

John F. Kennedy Middle School recently unveiled a new library media center that was renovated to “fit the 21st century learner,” school officials said.

Students at Parkway Elementary School in East Meadow compete in the school’s annual Turkey Trot, a timed mini-marathon in which they jogged around the school grounds. The effort was held in conjunction with the school’s annual holiday food drive. Credit: East Meadow School District

The facility includes flexible seating along with new tables and flooring, and a “makerspace” area that provides opportunities for arts and crafts projects and collaborative efforts in science, technology, engineering and math — also known as STEM. One of the first activities involved students making bookmarks.

“It is such a wonderful place to not only read and learn but to explore, create and have fun in a fantastic environment,” said Principal Kevin Fullerton.

DEER PARK

Honorary diploma for alum, 90

The Deer Park School District has presented an honorary high school diploma to Anthony Fasano, a 90-year-old district resident who did not finish high school because of family and military obligations.

Hampton Bays Elementary School fourth-graders pose for a photo with U.S. Coast Guard members they met along with retired Capt. William Jones, a Sag Harbor native who attended the U.S. Military Academy West Point and later became a captain at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Credit: Hampton Bays School District

Fasano is a U.S. Army veteran who spent several decades working for Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corp. and Republic Airport in Farmingdale. His five children are all district graduates, as are eight of his 11 grandchildren.

“It was a privilege to be able to do something special for this family and for a man who has given so much to this community and our country,” said Deer Park Superintendent James Cummings.

MINEOLA

Apple Distinguished School

The Mineola School District’s five schools — Mineola High School, Mineola Middle School, Hampton Street School, Jackson Avenue School and Meadow Drive School — were recently designated Apple Distinguished Schools, meaning they are considered centers of leadership and educational excellence that demonstrate the technology company’s vision for learning with digital and innovative tools.

Students at South Bay Elementary School in West Babylon learn about Native American culture by working in teams to read about various traditional homes and use a variety of materials to recreate a home. Credit: West Babylon School District

The designation marks the third time all five of the district’s schools have received this honor. The district itself became the first statewide to have all of its schools earn the designation in 2017.

To qualify, the schools applied and proved they met Apple’s vision.

SOUTH HUNTINGTON

Apartment-style classroom

The South Huntington School District recently held a ribbon cutting to unveil an apartment-style classroom for special-needs students in the life skills vocational program at Henry L. Stimson Middle School.

In Farmingville, students at Sachem High School East learned about heavy machinery and had the opportunity to operate an excavator during a visit from representatives of The Learn Center, a school in Ronkonkoma that teaches heavy-equipment operation. Credit: Sachem Central School District

The facility features a working kitchen, dining area, laundry area, living room and classroom area with a SMART Board. It is designed to teach “skills needed for everyday life,” school officials said.

“Our students have demonstrated how amazing they truly are — and how necessary the program is for boosting their confidence, dignity and pride,” said Stimson teacher Jaime Kurnicki.

ISLANDWIDE

Celebrating veterans

Many schools celebrated veterans last month with special events held in recognition of Veterans Day.

At Great Neck Road Elementary School in Copiague, veterans attended a breakfast in recognition of their service to the country. Student Council members also took Polaroid photos of the vets and put them in frames as a keepsake.

In Bellmore, students raised $3,200 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by selling nearly 150 American and military branch flags that adorned the lawn at Wellington C. Mepham High School.

In Bayport, James Wilson Young Middle School collected food and hygiene items for troops overseas in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Parnell, whose wife Danielle is a former student.

“These are real people who can use a hug over there,” Parnell said of the those who serve.