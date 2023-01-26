School Notebook: Coat, mitten drives spread winter warmth

Long Island’s disadvantaged population is feeling the warmth this winter courtesy of school clothing drives intended to help them weather the colder temperatures.

One such drive saw Tuttle Avenue Elementary School’s Tuttle Cares Club in Eastport organize the collection of 250 new hats, gloves and scarves for local shelters through an initiative called Holly’s Hats and Robby’s Gloves.

“I love the lessons these students are learning at a young age of how important it is to help others in need,” said club co-adviser Nicole Rau. “Seeing this definitely warms my heart.”

In Great Neck, third-graders at Saddle Rock Elementary School organized a pajama drive that collected 69 sets of children’s pajamas for the district’s families in need. Meanwhile, fourth-graders prepared winter care kits that included socks, cold weather accessories and handwritten cards from students.

In Munsey Park, the elementary school’s Kindness Club wrote uplifting notes to accompany 25 blankets provided by the nonprofit Blankets of Hope. They were donated to the Pax Christi Hospitality Center in Port Jefferson.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Lindenhurst, third-graders read Candace Christiansen’s book “The Mitten Tree” and collected about 100 pairs of mittens to decorate a Christmas tree at West Gates Elementary School.

“I am grateful we are able to help out our Lindenhurst community,” said Shaina Fischer, a third-grade teacher at the school. “The students get so excited to collect and donate items for others.”

Students at William L. Buck Elementary School in Valley Stream School District 24 were treated to an inspirational talk from motivational speaker Rohan Murphy, who who lost his legs at birth and went on to compete in Paralympic powerlifting competitions. Credit: Valley Stream School District 24

BELLMORE

Gaming PCs for eSports team

John F. Kennedy High School’s

eSports team recently built six high-end gaming computers valued at $30,000 with help from representatives from computer hardware maker AMD Processors and Generation eSports, which organizes competitive video gaming leagues for high school and middle school students.

The school was one of 25 selected nationwide out of about 4,000 applicants to receive a grant from the two organizations to fund the gaming upgrades. The equipment will be used in gaming competitions by the club’s nearly 50 students.

“This grant is a major step forward for making esports a major part of JFK student life,” said school math chairman David Prince.

Riverhead High School students in Jessica Guadagnino’s class completed projects – such as sewing dresses, writing children’s books and baking sweets – based on mythologies from cultures around the worldafter reading Sophocles’ tragedy “Antigone.” Credit: Jessica Guadagnino

JERICHO

Anatomage Table

Jericho High School recently unveiled an Anatomage Table, an electronic device that teaches anatomy through the use of images of human cadavers and by enabling 3D visualization and dissection.

The table, which is often used by institutions focused on medical education, enables students to learn human anatomy and physiology without the use of real cadavers. It was bought with Community Revitalization Program funds secured by Nassau County Legis. Josh Lafazan (D-Syosset).

“I am so excited to be able to show my students a 3D view of the organs in our body as well as how each organ works,” said Jericho science teacher Jill Kipnis. “This table has the ability to really ‘wow’ our students.”

Earth science students from North Shore High School in Glen Head learn about flight and space during a field trip to the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Credit: Laura DiLallo

RIVERHEAD

Mental health kits

Riverhead High School students recently constructed dozens of “mental health kits” to help others achieve relaxation and cope with difficult emotions.

The kits, which were donated to South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, contained items such as journals, coloring books and fidget toys. They also included letters written by some of the students about their experiences with mental illness and struggles with mental health.

“We are so proud of our students for combating the harmful stigma accompanying mental illness and compassionately providing support to others in their community,” said Riverhead School District Superintendent Augustine E. Tornatore.

Babylon Elementary School students partner for a writing assignment that aims to improve their clarity by allowing them to critique their classmates’ work. Credit: Babylon School District

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

New school store

Westhampton Beach High School recently opened a school store that offers leadership opportunities to both special-education and general-education students.

The store, called The Cove, teaches teens about the various aspects of operating a business — ranging from marketing to “everyday logistics,” school officials said.

Items include baked goods donated by Justin’s Chip Shop in Westhampton Beach and coffee made using a coffee maker donated by the Hampton Coffee Co.

“It has helped to unify our school, as it is a spot that the entire Westhampton Beach community can use and be a part of,” said special-education teacher Alison Hansson.

Fiona Murray, a second-grader at South Street Elementary School in Manorville, seen here with art teacher Babette Paul, had her mixed-media artwork, “Fall Trees,” chosen for a book to be published by Blick Art Materials. Credit: Eastport-South Manor Central School District

ISLANDWIDE

Learning during ‘Hour of Code’

Many students learned the fundamentals of computer programming last month as part of the nonprofit Code.org’s “Hour of Code,” a worldwide effort held in conjunction with Computer Science Education Week.

In Bethpage, children in the district’s elementary schools coded their own Minecraft games using Google Chromebooks. They were guided through a live broadcast that featured district administrators and members of the high school’s robotics team.

Pupils at Floral Park-Bellerose Elementary School in Floral Park learned what computer science is and the types of jobs available in the field during a visit from Thomas MacLean, a software engineering manager for Google.

In East Rockaway, fifth-graders at Waverly Park Elementary School used laptops to select virtual characters and applied code to animate their bodies to dance.