School Notebook: Stony Brook School team wins LI Ethics Bowl

A team from The Stony Brook School is the regional champion for the fifth time in the past six years of the Long Island Regional Ethics Bowl. Stony Brook’s team — Michael Chen, Theo Greenfield, Angel He, Christine Li, Hunter Magnuson and Jessica Yo — bested teams from 12 other schools in the bowl, which challenged participants to analyze real-life ethical issues and contribute to civil discussions. It was held last month at Hofstra University. This year’s issues included topics such as whether parents should have a say over the books in school libraries and whether the U.S. drinking age should be lowered. Judges were composed of a panel of philosophy scholars and community members. In the finals, Stony Brook defeated a Roslyn High School team consisting of Ethan Berkowitz, Safiya Bhuiyan, Elle Kaplan, Eli Klein, Arya Sinha and Julia Weingarten. “I’m so proud of our students for demonstrating intellectual humility while tenaciously seeking truth where it is often very difficult to discern — in hotly contested moral and political disputes,” said Stony Brook’s coach, Sean Riley. “The future needs more students who are skilled in what Ethics Bowl promotes.” As the winner, Stony Brook advanced last month to the New York City/Long Island divisional competition, where they were defeated by a team from Regis High School in Manhattan. The regional bowl was sponsored by the Squire Family Foundation in East Northport. DIX HILLS ’We the People’ A team from Half Hollow Hills High School East has taken second place statewide in We the People: The

Citizen and the Constitution, an annual competition that challenges students to demonstrate their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. The team has now earned a wild-card spot at the national level, scheduled for next month in Washington, D.C. The competition asked students to defend positions on relevant historical and contemporary issues by participating in simulated congressional hearings before a panel of judges acting as members of Congress. It was sponsored by the Justice Resource Center in partnership with the Law, Youth and Citizenship Committee of the New York State Bar Association. A Forest Hills High School team placed first in the state competition. HEWLETT New principal Heather Sosnovsky has been appointed principal of Hewlett Elementary School, effective July 1. She will replace Lynne D’Agostino, who is holding the position on an interim basis. Sosnovsky has been assistant principal at PS 254, The Rosa Parks School, in Queens since 2013, and before that was a staff developer, instructional coach and first-grade teacher at the school. She began her career as a fifth-grade teacher at PS 206, The Horace Harding School. “Hewlett Elementary School is an extraordinary school with an outstanding staff and wonderful student programs,” Sosnovsky said. “I cannot wait to become a member of the Hewlett Elementary School family and work collaboratively with students, staff and parents to provide even more stimulating and motivational learning opportunities for students.” ROCKY POINT New principal James Moeller was appointed last month as the principal of Rocky Point High School. Moeller, who replaced Jon Hart, has been employed in the Rocky Point School District for more than 20 years, having held positions ranging from classroom teacher to the middle school’s principal. “I look forward to building positive relationships with our exceptional students, staff and faculty,” Moeller said. “As the district moves forward in its strategic planning process, transitioning our students into a nine-period day for next fall is a top priority. Not only does that create expanded educational opportunities for them, it adds to my eagerness in guiding them in a more meaningful and personalized learning environment.” VALLEY STREAM Drone obstacle competition Valley Stream School District 30 held its first drone competition, with teams of fourth- and fifth-graders from the district’s three elementary schools navigating drones through an obstacle course. The competition, which was held at the district’s Shaw Avenue Elementary School, challenged students to first write a series of codes on the spot and then launch and land their drones inside rings assigned different point scores. Another challenge required them to pick up paper clips using a magnet attached to the drone and “carry them to safety,” district officials said. The competition’s first-place team consisted of students Bria Folkes, Devyn Lee-Brode and Maya Maldonado from Forest Road Elementary School. ISLANDWIDE Distinguished Teachers Twelve Long Island educators have been named 2023 Distinguished Teachers by the Harvard Club of Long Island for their positive impact on students’ lives. They were nominated by Harvard University undergraduates who went to Long Island schools and were honored during an award ceremony at the Heritage Club at Bethpage. Winners and their high schools were: April Henry, Cold Spring Harbor; Daniel Leccese and Michelle Penyy, Copiague; Kevin Cogan and Victor LoMonaco, Deer Park; Meredith Foley, Garden City; Theresa Walter, Great Neck North; Matthew Demarinis, Jericho; Barbi Frank, John F. Kennedy in Bellmore; Daniel Tapia, Longwood in Middle Island; Brett Klopp, Syosset; and Sal Mulè, Wantagh.

Research program students at Babylon Junior-Senior High School learn how DNA can be transformed using a technique to produce glow-in-the-dark bacteria. Credit: Babylon School District

A group of 66 orchestra students from Manhasset High School enhanced their musical abilities through workshops and performances with professionals at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Manhasset School District

In Bellport, students at Kreamer Street Elementary School in the South Country School District celebrate 101 days of school with a “101 Dalmatians” theme. Credit: South Country School District

Students in East Meadow High School's Athletes Helping Athletes program recently presented representatives of American Legion Post 1082 with a check for $500. The funds were raised through a Field of Honor program in which American flags were purchased and planted in the school’s front lawn in honor of Veterans Day. Credit: East Meadow School District

In Port Jefferson, students in Edna Louise Spear Elementary School’s Buddy Program assembled treat bags that were donated to an organization that assists families and children in the local region. Credit: Port Jefferson School District

