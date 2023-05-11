Spring Gardening Issue: Mother's Day Gifts

Mother’s Day marks the unofficial start of gardening season on Long Island, so there’s no better way to show Mom your love than with one of these garden-inspired gifts, selected to suit every budget.

Credit: Lettuce Grow

More time for you. Lettuce Grow’s self-watering, self-fertilizing, soil-less hydroponic planting system brings ease to growing fruits, flowers and vegetables in just 4 square feet of space indoors or on balconies, decks or patios. The vertical unit, made from recycled milk jugs, is available in sizes to accommodate 12 to 36 plants. Two hundred types of pre-sprouted starter plants, from arugula, garlic chives and parsley to cherry tomatoes, tatsoi and strawberries, are sold separately. Plus, you can feel good about buying from the company, whose mission is “to help close the gap on food mileage, decrease transportation emissions, and reduce water usage and resource waste, all while helping re-establish a deeper, experiential connection with the food we eat.” From $399 to $699, plus plants (light rings for indoor use are additional) at lettucegrow.com.

Credit: Genus Gardenwear

A leg up. This well-loved UK-based brand makes some of the best-designed, high-quality gardening apparel, including these women’s work pants. Made of quick-drying, water-resistant fabric, Genus Gardenwear's Women’s 3-Season Trousers include pockets in all the right places: Like a zippered pocket under the rear waistband to hold a cellphone without impeding movement, and stab-resistant pockets on each leg to safely hold pruners or other sharp tools. Built-in adjustable kneepads and a striped belt add to the convenience. Sizing is generous to allow for unrestrained movement, but the pants still have a flattering fit. Available in various colors and sizes for $190 (depending on exchange rates) at genusgardenwear.com.

Credit: Rotoshovel

Can you dig it? Winner of a Retailers’ Choice Award at Cultivate 2022, the July horticulture show in Columbus, Ohio, Rotoshovel's battery-operated, hand-held shovel and auger kit includes a case, 12-volt battery and charger. The digging tool, which directs soil away from the user, makes easy work of planting flowers, bulbs and shrubs, and can be used to install posts or dig a trench. The battery provides two hours of operation, and the device automatically powers off if it contacts a rock or root in the soil. Made of heavy-duty plastic, steel and aluminum, Rotoshovel weighs 5 pounds; $169.99 at rotoshovel.com.

Credit: STIHL Inc.

It's got chops. The cordless, handheld Stihl GTA 26 Garden Pruner is the first of its kind in the United States — and the brand’s bestselling tool. That’s likely because the mini chain saw is super easy to use and maintain and a lithium-ion 10.8-volt AS 2 battery allows for long use between charges. The high-speed, quarter-inch saw chain can be removed and replaced without tools. Includes battery, charger, light-guide bar, saw chain, lubricating oil and a carrying case with eyelets for wall mounting, for $169.99 at https://bit.ly/3M0vz9M.

Credit: Gardener’s Supply Company

Standup gadget. Perfectly suited for growing tomatoes, peppers, eggplants or tomatillos on a patio or balcony, the Oasis Self-Watering Tomato Planter With Trellis can also be placed in the garden. Load the plastic planter with 36 quarts of potting mix, attach the three-tier, 39.5-inch aluminum trellis, and plant your seedlings. Fill the 2.75-gallon reservoir with water via the easy-fill tube (a water-level indicator makes it easy to know when to refill). Optional trellis extension and roller kits sold separately; $99.99 in blue, green or yellow at gardeners.com.

Credit: Jenny Walker

Flower power. The design of the Jenny Walker Mumu Earrings was inspired by 1970s fabric patterns. The enameled flower earrings are available in two sizes and various colors (including willow, teal, white, cobalt blue and bitter green), each piece is handmade using an 18-karat-gold wire; $48 (small) and $52 (large) at jennywalkerjewelry.com.

Credit: Hardie Grant Publishing

Card trick. Written by Bridie Cotter and Tom Gaunt, with illustrations by Edith Rewa, Home Harvest: Your Pocket Card Guide to Kitchen Gardening provides quick-and-dirty reference details to help grow a successful kitchen garden. The 65-card deck is divided into four categories -- Gardening 101, Veggies, Herbs and Flowers – and each card gives planting, growing, harvesting and cooking tips, plus a fun fact about the featured plant. Available for $22.99 at retailers including Bookshop.org, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Credit: Bug Bite Thing

A swell idea. Insects are a natural part of gardening, but nobody enjoys the aftermath of a bite or sting. This innovative device sucks insect saliva or venom out of skin to stop the body’s immune response and prevent itchy, painful welts. The lightweight, easy-to-use gadget operates solely on suction power, without chemicals; made for mosquito, bee, wasp, biting fly, gnat, chigger, sea lice and other bites. Available for $9.99 at bugbitething.com.