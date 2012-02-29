Suffolk: Cheer event raises $5,000

East End cheerleaders recently combined their acrobatic talents to help ill children.

Teams from six local high schools -- Center Moriches, Hampton Bays, Southold, Mattituck, Shelter Island and Ross School in East Hampton -- joined forces last month through Cheer for a Cure 2012. The showcase of dance, cheers and jumps benefited the Cohen Children's Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald House's Kids Stock the House Program.

The event raised about $5,000 through donations and admissions and attracted several hundred community members.

"All the cheerleaders entertained the crowd and represented the finest of athleticism and altruism," said Donna Christina Oliviero, founder and supervisor of Kids Stock the House.

The second annual fundraiser, coordinated by Hampton Bays varsity cheerleaders, gave each team a chance to present a three-minute halftime routine that included stunts ranging from basket tosses to tuck jumps to back handsprings.

Other activities included a contest to see which team could hold a full extension the longest and a "jump off" in which athletes tried to perform their best toe-touch or pike.

"This teaches kids that sense of giving back," said Katie Miedema, varsity cheerleading coach for Hampton Bays. "They realize there may be people not as fortunate as them."

The event's corporate donors were All Star Physical Therapy in Center Moriches and Lewis Anreder of Peconic Family Medicine in Quogue.

RIVERHEAD Variety Show

Riverhead High School hosted a second annual Variety Show last month that raised $6,500 for the Riverhead Central Faculty Association's Scholarship Fund. The event also benefited Chris Timpone, a student at Aquebogue Elementary School who is recovering from a rare bone cancer, and Michael Hubbard, a sophomore recovering from a brain injury suffered last year from a gel candle explosion.

The school's Council for Unity also recently raised about $1,800 for Timpone through a bowling fundraiser.

ROCKY POINT WordMasters winners

Fourth-graders Eric Janus and Cassidy Sander and fifth-grader Bryant Liu of Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School recently earned perfect scores in WordMasters Challenge, a national language arts contest. Only 62 fourth-graders and 120 fifth-graders were perfect nationwide, contest officials said.

In other news, Rocky Point Middle School students recently pledged to treat others with respect during a visit from representatives of Rachel's Challenge, a nonprofit created in honor of Rachel Scott, the first student killed in the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.

COUNTYWIDE Awards of Distinction

Twenty-one East End high schoolers received Awards of Distinction last month in recognition of their original artwork appearing in the 2012 High School Exhibition at Parrish Art Museum in Southampton.

Bellport: Bridgette Clifton of Bellport High School; Scott De Long and Allison Milner of Eastern Suffolk BOCES' Brookhaven Technical Center; Bridgehampton: Ned Haweeli of Bridgehampton High School; East Hampton: Alexandra Giraldo, Fausto Mateo-Munoz, Kristina Moucha, Tyler Sizse and Christian Westergard of East Hampton High School; East Setauket: Emily Adams, Ryan Dorfman and Marissa Miller of Ward Melville High School; Manorville: Maura Burke of Eastport-South Manor High School; Mattituck: Kira Buckel and Pauline Nelson of Mattituck High School; Riverhead: Tanya Rast and Kassandra Welz of Riverhead High School; Sag Harbor: Liam Mackey of Pierson High School; Southampton: Brianna Fullam and Ryan Kumicz of Southampton High School; Westhampton Beach: Scott Hayes of Westhampton Beach High School.

ISLANDWIDE 100th Day of School

Dozens of schools across the Island celebrated the 100th day of the school year last month with art, physical activities and mathematics events focused around the number "100."

At Babylon Elementary School and Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa, children counted out 100 Froot Loops and created necklaces by stringing them on strands of yarn.

In Levittown, Fred J. Sparke Elementary School students danced and walked inside the school for 100 minutes each. They also brought in 100 pennies from home that were donated to Pennies for Patients, a youth fundraising program of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In Seaford, kindergartners at Seaford Harbor and Manor elementary schools marked the milestone by making hats bearing the three-digit number and parading around the school playing musical instruments.