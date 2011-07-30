Suffolk County anniversaries

60th

ARLENE AND WILLIAM

GOLDIS of Hicksville were wed June 17, 1951. They celebrated at a dinner with family. William is self-employed and does architectural displays. They have a son and daughter and three granddaughters.

50th

LINDA AND PAUL WEINBERG of Merrick were wed July 30, 1961. They celebrated with family and friends at a party at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. They have two children and four grandchildren.

50th

ALICE AND JIM MAGGIO of Leisure Village in Ridge were wed May 13, 1961, at St. Gabriel's Church in Brooklyn. They celebrated at the Meadow Club in Port Jefferson. They also spent a few days in Atlantic City. Jim is a retired salesman for P.C. Richard and Seaman's Furniture. Alice is a retired hairdresser who also taught cosmetology. They have two daughters and three granddaughters.

45th

ELISA AND GUY CUSIMANO of Commack celebrated June 25 in Sag Harbor. A family trip to Montana is planned. Guy is retired from the Long Island Rail Road and is now a sales agent for Coach Realtors in Commack. Elisa is a parent counselor at Child Care Council of Suffolk in Commack. They have two children and three grandchildren.

40th

LILLIAN AND WALTER

HINKELMAN of North Babylon were wed June 12, 1971, at Our Lady of Grace Church in Howard Beach, Queens. They celebrated with a family dinner. Walter recently retired from Con Edison. Lillian is a homemaker. They have three children.

25th

DENISE AND ROC WATERS of Little Neck were wed July 18, 1986. Denise and Roc met in jail when they both were correction officers. They are retired and volunteer at a dog shelter, training dogs to prepare them for adoption. Compiled by Patricia Sollitto