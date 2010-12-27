Suffolk County anniversaries

60th

FLORENCE AND RICHARD LUCKOW of Franklin Square celebrated their anniversary on Oct. 16 at a party held at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Garden City. It was attended by their entire family including their three children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Richard is a retired real estate broker who owned Kenscott Realty in Queens Village. Florence retired from her position as vice president of Queens College.

60th

LOUISE AND ROBERT

METZLER, lifetime residents of Hewlett, celebrated their anniversary on Dec. 3 with their three children and five grandchildren at Woodloch Pines in Pennsylvania.

50th

MARIE AND PHIL LUONGO of Melville were wed Oct. 29, 1960. They celebrated at La Famiglia in Plainview with family. Phil retired from the Nassau County Police Department and now practices law. Marie is a homemaker. They have four children and nine grandchildren.

50th

ANGELA AND SALVATORE MENTO of Deer Park were wed Oct. 16, 1960. They renewed their vows at Sts. Cyrils & Methodius Church in Deer Park and afterward celebrated with family and friends. Salvatore is a retired mason and a member of the Constantino Brumidi Lodge. Angela retired from the Deer Park school district. A trip to Disney World with their two children and two granddaughters is planned.

50th

ANGELA AND ANTHONY MISTRETTA of Deer Park were wed June 18, 1960. They renewed their vows at Sts. Cyrils & Methodius Church in Deer Park where Tony is a communicant. A celebration followed at Papa Joe's Restaurant in Deer Park. They have four children and eight grandchildren.

35th

LINDA AND JOEL RUDOFF of East Rockaway were married Dec. 28, 1975. Linda is a

retired home health care nurse, and Joel is a retired custodian at Nassau County Medical Center. They have two children.

Compiled by Patricia Sollitto