Summer on Long Island: Readers share their photos, memories

Summer is a time for making memories.

For Ashlee Parks, of Freeport, the outing that will stay with her is a trip to Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton with her 6-year-old daughter, Sophia Parchment.

“I was so happy my daughter convinced me to go on rides I normally wouldn’t. . . . We had an awesome summer day bonding together,” Parks said.

Meanwhile, Irene Vastola, of Rockville Centre, has been busy preparing for her son’s wedding and hasn’t gotten out much this summer. She made an exception in July to spend time with longtime friends in Westhampton Beach. An avid photographer, she said she was rewarded with a sunset over Moriches Bay.

“Sunsets are my thing. . . . This fell into my lap,” she said.

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end to summer, but there’s still time to share a special moment with the ones you love. And when you do, we hope you’ll snap a photo and share it with us at newsday.com/readerphotos. — KIM PREDHAM, LI LIFE EDITOR

Butterflies at Youngs Farm

Gerry Corrigan has been visiting Youngs Farm in Old Brookville this summer. “The farm has a lovely field of flowers that attracts butterflies,” he said. Corrigan said he relishes “the moment just before I shoot, when the delicate beauty of their wings comes into sharp focus.” — Gerry Corrigan, Rockville Centre

Credit: Gerry Corrigan of Rockville Centre

Fun at Splish Splash

After a day of frolicking at Splish Splash in Calverton, Ashlee Parks and her daughter, Sophia Parchment, took a breather in an oversized Adirondack chair at the water park on Aug. 6. “We were so happy and didn’t want the day to end. I truly felt like a kid again thanks to her.” — Ashlee Parks, Freeport

Credit: Ashlee Parks of Freeport

July Fourth Fireworks

The Wheatley Hills Golf Club puts on an annual 4th of July fireworks show, which Sean C. Dunn can see from the front of his home. That night, he said his family was in the pool in the backyard when they heard the fireworks starting and they raced to the front of the house. His daughters — Dylan, 7, Alex, 11, and Reagan Dunn, 13 — were ”transfixed” by the fireworks. "These are the moments, if you miss it, you’ll never catch it again," he said. — Sean C. Dunn, East Williston

Credit: Sean C. Dunn of East Williston

Sunset in Westhampton Beach

Photographer Irene Vastola was visiting with old friends in Westhampton Beach, and sunset called them to the waterside to watch the action. “I was feeling the moment,” she said. — Irene Vastola, Rockville Centre

Credit: Irene Vastola of Rockville Centre

Peach picking at Lewin Farms

Conrad Scott, 2, was “amazed that he could pull [peaches] straight off the tree” during his family’s July trip to Lewin Farms in Calverton, said his mom, Elyssa Scott, who took the picture. — Elyssa Scott, Patchogue

Credit: Elyssa Scott of Patchogue

Fishing at Magnolia Pier

Linda Kaminski took this photo on July 6 at Magnolia Pier in Long Beach, which she said is her ”favorite spot.” The pier tends to be pretty busy, with a lot of people fishing, and this fisherman caught her eye. ”I took it and that was it.” — Linda Kaminski of Garden City South

Credit: Linda Kaminski of Garden City South

Sailboat races in Peconoic Bay

Ben Chiaramonte said he’d had a bad day at work, so when he got home he headed out in his boat and happened upon a sailboat race around Robins Island in Peconic Bay. “It was a real nice way to end a crazy day,” he said. — Ben Chiaramonte, Cutchogue

Credit: Ben Chiaramonte of Cutchogue

Fireworks in Southampton

Danielle Leef captured the Grucci fireworks, and their reflection, at the annual Southampton Fresh Air Home fundraiser on Shinnecock Bay June 30. "It was high tide that night, so I decided to shoot them where they also would reflect in the water for a bigger awe effect. This particular photo was taken during the 'grand finale,' which always produces much excitement for the viewer, and that is what I tried to capture," Leef said. — Danielle Leef, Southampton

Credit: Danielle Leef of Southampton

Sunset in Greenport

The rocks wore a lush green blanket that posed an irresistible element for a sunset photo on Christopher Urso’s anniversary. “My wife, Christina, and I were spending time with friends in Greenport for our anniversary on July 5. We climbed over some rocks on the beach to better see the sunset” and got this shot, he said. — Christopher Urso, Ridge

Credit: Christopher Urso of Ridge

Kayaking on the Connetquot River

The Connetquot River was “like glass’’ on the morning Gina Falci took this photo near Timber Point Golf Course. She and her husband like to paddle before the river gets busy. “There is nothing like getting out on the river early in the morning. No boats, and most people are still sleeping.. . .The silence makes it even more beautiful," she said. — Gina Falci, Islip Terrace

Credit: Gina Falci of Islip Terrace

Point Lookout Marina

Just after sunset is one of Linda Karlin’s favorite times to take photos, and this night in July, she was at a Point Lookout marina, reveling in what Long Island has to offer. “People go all over the world to take pictures,” she said, “but if you think of Long Island, we have everything here.”— Linda Karlin, Valley Stream