Valley Stream student's winning essay explores diversity in the suburbs

A Valley Stream student has taken the top spot in an essay contest that asked teens to identify issues related to diversity in Long Island’s suburbs and how it affects them.

Syedah Ali, a sophomore at Valley Stream South High School, won first place in the 15th Annual “Celebration of Suburban Diversity” essay contest hosted by the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. She received a $3,000 college scholarship.

Herricks High School sophomore Sreya Sanyal won second place and a $2,000 scholarship, while Bay Shore High School senior Cristal Castillo Ruiz won third place and a $1,000 scholarship.

“Long Island schools are becoming increasingly religiously diverse, yet students who practice visibly distinct religions are not entirely accepted,” Ali wrote in her winning essay. “Expressions of faith, such as wearing the hijab, are often met with misunderstanding, and sometimes alienation, which significantly impacts one’s sense of place and self-esteem.”

The contest, which received 60 submissions this year, welcomed essays of up to 500 words and was open to students in grades nine-12 across Long Island. Winners were recognized during a November banquet at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

Lawrence Levy, associate vice president and executive dean of Hofstra’s National Center for Suburban Studies, said the contest allows students to confront the challenges of growing up and succeeding in a world that is not always hospitable to them because of their race or religion.

“This year’s essays were no different, a combination of poignant, personal experience and sophisticated academic research,” Levy said. “Their talent and determination gives us hope for the future.”

BELLPORT

STUDENT DESIGNED LOGO

The South Country Central School District has unveiled a new logo created by Luke Graser, a senior at the district’s Bellport High School. It will be used on the district’s newsletters, stationery and social media, as well as on its revamped website, expected to launch this summer.

Graser was named the winner of a districtwide contest, and his logo incorporates the area’s nautical roots with an image of a clipper ship and ship’s wheel. He created it using the program Adobe Illustrator.

“I think it’s pretty cool that my design was selected,” Graser said. “I like that it is going to be around for a while.”

MIDDLE ISLAND

NEW FITNESS CENTER

Longwood High School recently unveiled a $433,000 fitness center featuring “the most advanced and up-to-date equipment,” school officials said.

The center, which replaced a smaller and outdated workout room, includes a cardio area with spin bikes, ellipticals, treadmills and interactive gaming bikes.

“It is with pride, spirit and heart that we officially open this fitness center to our students as it exemplifies our continued commitment to providing students with the tools they need to reach their potential — both on and off the field,” said Longwood School District Superintendent Lance Lohman.

PORT JEFFERSON

Computer lab

Earl L. Vandermeulen High School recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new lab featuring 24 high-performance computers intended for projects in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.

The new lab is expected to fast track students’ STEM careers as well as support and facilitate school electives involving cybersecurity and esports, school officials said.

“The opening of our new computer lab is a significant step forward in enhancing our STEM curriculum and providing students with the resources they need to thrive in today’s technology-driven world,” said Port Jefferson School District Superintendent Jessica Schmettan.