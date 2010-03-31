TOP COPS: First Precinct's finest

For getting a dangerous weapon off the streets and arresting a man accused of shooting that gun on a public street, Suffolk County Police Officers George Roa and Michael Gorey were named the First Precinct's Cops of the Month for March.

On Nov. 26, at about 4 p.m., the two officers were on patrol in Wyandanch and heard gun shots from a shopping center on the corner of Acorn Street and Straight Path, near the railroad station. People were screaming and running in all directions, police said.

"We see some subjects running, and one on a bicycle with another person running right next to him," Roa said.

After the men disregarded an order to stop, the two officers gave chase. Backup patrol arrived. Gorey continued chasing the man on the bicycle until the man crashed into a patrol car and was caught. Roa secured the original scene, looking for a weapon.

"I recovered a loaded gun under the parked car in the same shopping center," Roa said.

Witnesses identified one of the men as the shooter. He was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana. Later, it was learned the shooting involved a gang-related issue.

Gorey has been with the department for three years and Roa for six years. Both have received numerous departmental awards.