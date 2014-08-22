Upcoming reunions: schools, other events

USS HORNET (CV-8, CV, CVA, CVS-12). A 66-year reunion of the U.S. Navy and Marines is Sept. 9-14 at the Hilton Double Tree Airport Hotel in San Antonio, Texas. Call Carl and Sandy Burket at 814-224-5063 or email hornetcva@aol.com. Visit usshornetassn.com.

BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '64-'69. A reunion is Sept. 12-14; meet-and-greet on Friday; dinner at Lily Flanagan's in Deer Park on Saturday; breakfast on Sunday. Call Al Collier, Class of '64, at ajc02@earthlink.net.

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '64. A reunion is Sept. 12-13 at The Holiday Inn, Plainview. Meet and greet is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 12. Dinner dance is 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 13. Email John Maniec at john@johnmaniec.com or call 917-750-7842.

MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 12-14. Meet-and-greet on Friday; buffet dinner and DJ is Saturday in Melville; breakfast on Sunday. Email mhs64reunion@gmail.com or call Marilyn at 631-277-6353 for details.

ERASMUS HALL HIGH SCHOOL. A 50-year reunion is 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Hilton New York at JFK, 144-02 135th Ave., Jamaica. Email drstuartgordon@aol.com and jkpr4@aol.com.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MARTIN VAN BUREN HIGH SCHOOL '74 (QUEENS VILLAGE). A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Marriott Hotel, Uniondale. Email Dennis Viviano at gcp_den@yahoo.com or Alex Tabaco at xela6@aol.com or Jay Levin at jlevedit@gmail.com.

MASSAPEQUA/BERNER HIGH SCHOOL '74. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Churchills, Rockville Centre. $35. Call Dona at 516-551-2306.

SAINT DOMINIC HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Plainview Marriott Residence Inn. Call Al at 631-244-0251 or email messinasing@optonline.net.

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 13 at The Garden City Hotel. Email Bob Margolin at rmargolin@outlook.com and include contact information.

THE EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL '74 (PORT JEFFERSON). A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Meadow Club on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station. Includes cocktail hour, open bar, buffet dinner, dessert and coffee, live band and giveaway mementos. Cost is $90 a person. Contact Stan Kuczynski on Facebook; email S_Kuczynski@yahoo.com; or call 321-436-7871. Other weekend events to be announced. All classes are invited.

ABRAHAM & STRAUSS DEPARTMENT STORE. A reunion of all former employees is Sept. 18. Call Elaine at 516-872-8304.

THE NEW ENGLAND CHAPTER OF THE NAVAL CRYPTOLOGIC VETERANS ASSOCIATION (NCVA-NE). A reunion is Sept. 19-21 at the Holiday Inn, Saratoga Springs. The hotel registration deadline is Sept. 11. Call 518-664-8032, visit ncva-ne.org or the NCVA-NE-HISTORY Yahoo Group and click on the "conversations."

NORTHPORT HIGH SCHOOL '64. A reunion is Sept. 19, 20, 21 (Cow Harbor Day weekend) at Northport Yacht Club. Call Mickey B. at 631-757-6286 or email Bill Ervin at b23ervin@aol.com.

WEST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 19 at Capt. Bill's Restaurant, Bay Shore. Call Carol Munch (Roberts) at 631-669-5805 or Bob Fiorito at 631-669-6103.

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL '74. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Oceanside. Email ohs74class40threunion@gmail.com. Visit Facebook at "OHS Class of '74 -- and More! 2014 Reunion." RSVP by Sept. 6.

OUR LADY OF THE MOST BLESSED SACRAMENT SCHOOL '64 (BAYSIDE). A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 20 at Vivaldi. Email Margaret Ames at drames@optonline.net or Mike Abel at mikeabel@mail.com.

ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 10-11. Email Elaine Schill Kurka at emsk727@aol.com.

WESTBURY HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Dilettos Restaurant on Jericho Turnpike, Westbury; icebreaker gathering is Sept. 11; a tour of the school is Sept. 13. For more information, visit westbury64.com or email rjk45@aol.com.

MASSAPEQUA HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Memorare Club, Seaford. Cost is $80. Get-togethers are Sept. 26 and 28. Visit Classmates.com and the Massapequa High School Alumni website. Call Yvonne (Ortmann) Gonzalez at 516-798-2102 or email ylavilse@yahoo.com; or call Noreen (Madden) Piccinnini at 516-798-0450 or email noreenpiccininni@yahoo.com; or call Linda (Clauss) Czyzak at 516-541-8618 or email at beachmom52@aol.com; or call Ernie Weber at 516-795-2443 or email ecweber@optonline.net.

ST. AGNES CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL '78. A reunion is Sept. 27 in Rockville Centre. Email stagnesreunion.1978@gmail.com or visit Facebook at St. Agnes Class of 1978.

SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 27 at The Holbrook Country Club. Call George Welker at 631-205-5055 or email gcwelke@yahoo.com; or contact Rosemarie Mollica Jackson at 631-467-8511 or rose2005_55@msn.com.

ST. BERNARD'S CYO BASKETBALL ALUMNI. A reunion basketball game celebrating St. Bernard's 65th anniversary is 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the gym at St. Bernard's, 3100 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown. Call Louise at 516-735-5901 or Dolores at 516-735-2235 to register. All former CYO basketball players are welcome.

THE SAINT MICHAEL ACADEMY ALUMNAE ASSOCIATION. A reunion for all classes ending in years "4" and "9" is noon Sept. 27 at Moran's Restaurant, 146 10th Ave., Manhattan. Class of 1964 celebrates their Golden Anniversary and the Class of 1989 celebrates their Silver Anniversary. $65. Email smaaanyc@gmail.com or call 631-667-8875.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '74, '79, '84, '89, '94, '99, '04, '09. A reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Cougar Café (school cafeteria). Homecoming Weekend is Sept. 26-28. Sunday football game day: breakfast, alumni pre-game festivities and alumni tent. Visit sjbalumni.org to register at Alumni Reunion & Homecoming weekend banner; or call Trish O'Donnell at 631-587-8000, ext. 125; or email alumni@sjbdhs.org.

ALL SAINTS HIGH SCHOOL '64 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is 2-6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Donovan's, Bayside. Cost is $60 a person. Email carolhart1947@gmail.com or call 718-224-7971.

WALT WHITMAN HIGH SCHOOL '79. A reunion aboard the New York City Skyline Cruise is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 4 (boarding at 6:30 p.m.). World's Fair Marina, $125 plus transaction fee. Call Cristina Gierbolini at 631-327-6757.

SAYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '54. A 60-year reunion is planned. Get-together is 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Crickets Restaurant in Sayville; dinner is 4 p.m. Oct 9 at West Sayville Country Club; picnic is Oct. 10 at John and Lorraine's house in Sayville. Email Lorraineheinlein@aol.com or call 631-589-0003.

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion weekend is Oct. 10-12 at The Carltun, Eisenhower Park. $119 includes cocktail hour, buffet luncheon and dancing. Following the luncheon is an evening round-trip New York City bus excursion. Breakfast in the park and tour the school with Principal Howard is planned. Email emhs1964@gmail.com. Visit Facebook page East Meadow High School Class of 1964.

GREAT NECK SOUTH SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 10-12. Email Michael Richman at marichman@msn.com or call Ruth Eichacker at 516-698-1017.

SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is the weekend of Oct. 10 at the Holiday Inn, Plainview, with cocktail hour and buffet dinner 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Email Maxine Lefcourt Kleedorfer at max22447@optonline.net; Gloria Stone Rosenau at ldygrfld@optonline.net; or Janet Grandieri Harvey at janharv@optonline.net.

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Hyatt Regency Wind Watch Hotel and Golf Club in Hauppauge. Email Tom McPartland at tommcp@ptd.net or Bette Silver at bettesilver2@gmail.com.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 11 at Nocello's in East Northport. For information, email Jim@JimDorn.com; call Mike Ruggiero at 631-807-1371 (cell) or 631-423-1960 (home); or call Helene Tsouros at 631-427-7999.

HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL '59. A 55-year reunion is Oct. 11 at Sardi's in Manhattan. For details, call Ellen Silfen Wohl at 561-364-8744 or email ellenwohl500@yahoo.com.

OYSTER BAY HIGH SCHOOL '74. A reunion is 6-11 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Hay Barn at Planting Fields in Oyster Bay. Cost is $130 a person. Email Dot Webster at catsmom226@gmail.com; or Ed Mohlenhoff at emohlenhoff@nytaxreview.com; or Kathleen Aylward Foster at kfoster1456@aol.com; or email obhs1974reunion@gmail.com.

ST. BONIFACE GRAMMAR SCHOOL (ELMONT) '73-'74. A reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Pompei Restaurant in West Hempstead. Tour of the school is noon Oct. 11. Get-together is Oct. 12 at the Sunset Grill in Seaford. Email Roseanne Dworaczyk DiSimone at CaptainRoe@aol.com.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 11 at the Melville Marriott, 1350 Walt Whitman Rd. Visit reunions-unlimited.com to register. Classes of '63 and '65 are also welcome. Email Kathryn DeNardo Sikora at kadskjs@gmail.com or Richard DeSantis at desantis46@aol.com.

GRACE LUTHERAN '60-'70 (QUEENS VILLAGE). A reunion of classmates, choir and youth group members is Oct. 12. Email Christine Ketchum Ascoli at letssaygrace64@aol.com.

SAYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 12. All Sayville alumni are invited. Email sayville1964@gmail.com; or visit sayvillealumni.com; or call Paul Hickman at 631-472-9709 for details.

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 12. Email Linda Nunziata Soulé at lin700@verizon.net or Georgia Sweeney Fasano at georgiafasano@hotmail.com.

THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL '64 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is noon-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Chateau Briand. Cost is $95 per person due by Sept. 5. Classes of '63 and '65 also invited. Email Barbara at bamaw22@gmail.com or tjhsbklyn@gmail.com.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL '64-'67. A reunion is Oct. 17-19. Reunion information has been sent out. If you have not received this information, contact Leslie ('64) at 914-271-3168, Frank ('65) at 631-835-2579, JoAnn ('66) at 631-589-1398 or Steve ('67) at 631-472-9302.

ISLAND TREES HIGH SCHOOL. A 50-year reunion 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Clarion Hotel, Ronkonkoma. Email Linda Miller Steffens at islandtrees2@gmail.com or write Susan Terry-Bazer at P.O. Box 734, Huntington, NY 11743.

RICHMOND HILL HIGH SCHOOL '79. A 35-year reunion is 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Crowne Plaza JFK Airport Hotel, 138-10 135th Ave., Jamaica, $55 buffet dinner, cash bar. Call Matt Miller at 631-484-9729.

PATCHOGUE HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 18 at the Sunset Harbor in East Patchogue. An icebreaker with cash bar is Oct. 17 at the Harbor Crab Co., Patchogue. Email contact information to PHS1964reunion@aol.com.

PLAINEDGE HIGH SCHOOL '84. A 30-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Plainview Holiday Inn. Visit facebook.com/groups/Plainedgeclassof84 or kgidesigngroup.com; or call Kim Poulos at 516-420-0013.

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 24-26. Email Rosemary (Trotta) Henderson at rosemaryhenderson22@gmail.com or Nancy (Beyer) Sissons at nsissons@optonline.net.

MATER CHRISTI ALUMNI REUNION '69, '74, '79. A reunion is Oct. 25. Call the Alumni Office at 718-721-7200, ext. 686 or email mcalumni@stjohnsprepschool.org.

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA SCHOOL '70-'79 (EAST NORTHPORT). A reunion for the classes of '70 to '79 is 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the school. Email stanthonyofpaduareunionenpt@yahoo.com. Include name, address, phone number and email.

CAREY HIGH SCHOOL '64. A 50-year reunion weekend is Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Call Bill Shapiro at 703-442-0049 or email vls5@verizon.net. Members of the Carey High School classes of '65 and '63 are welcome.

ST. BARNABAS SCHOOL '77-'79. A reunion is Nov. 15 at the Thomas Reynolds Gymnasium. Mass celebrated at 5 p.m. followed by school tour at 6 p.m. and cocktail party at 7 p.m. Call Kathy Allen Grossman at 631-587-6151 or email RKG620@aol.com; or Peggy Crimmins Cunneen at 631-262-9319 or email mmcc94@verizon.net; or Kathy Finnen at finn8465@aol.com. Visit Facebook at St. Barnabas '77,'78,'79 class reunion. All proceeds will go to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Regional School.

ALL SAINTS COMMERCIAL HIGH SCHOOL '64. Looking for graduates to plan a 50-year reunion. Email carolhart1947@gmail.com.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL '64-'67. A reunion is planned. Call Leslie ('64) at 914-271-3168; Frank ('65) at 631-835-2579; Joann ('66) at 631-589-1398; or Steve ('67) at 631-472-9302.

NEW UTRECHT HIGH SCHOOL. A centennial reunion is in 2015. Visit nuhs2015.org. Call Norman Ringle, librarian, at 718-232-2500, ext. 1532 or 1533. Email bookme1957@aol.com.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is being planned. Email Linda Roberti Leisen at lmleisen@optonline.net.

ST. BRENDAN HIGH SCHOOL '66 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Email St.BrendanClass66Reunion@gmail.com.

JAMES MADISON HIGH SCHOOL '65 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is April 25, 2015, at the Hilton Newark Airport, Elizabeth, N.J. Call Ellen Weinstein Goldberg at 516-221-4098.

BUSHWICK HIGH SCHOOL '58-'59. A reunion is May 23, 2015, at the Waterfront Hotel, The Villages, Florida, Call Josephine Russo at 201-803-1526 or email jojo8740@live.com.