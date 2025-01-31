Four LI students nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Four Long Island students are among 25 nominated statewide by New York’s Education Department for one of the country’s most prestigious honors for high school seniors.

Victoria Basharina of William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach; Meerab Chaudhry of H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square; Diego Monroy of Westbury High School; and Ayaan Shah of Hauppauge High School have been nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which honors excellence in education.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on factors such as academic success, artistic excellence and community service. Those chosen will receive medallions in June.

“Each nominee is uniquely qualified for this honor,” state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “I have no doubt that they will all continue to achieve great things throughout their educational and life journeys.”

The four students were recommended by members of the New York State Legislature.

“Meerab has served our community in numerous ways, including working closely with my office on initiatives to enhance community engagement,” said Assemb. Michaelle C. Solages (D-Elmont), who nominated Chaudhry. “Her exceptional dedication to academic excellence, leadership and public service has made her a role model and a source of pride for the 22nd Assembly District.”

Assemb. Charles D. Lavine (D-Glen Cove) nominated Monroy and said of the student: “As class salutatorian with a strong interest in math and science, Diego’s academic record speaks for itself. However, his incredible achievements through a wide range of extracurricular activities including multiple sports, music and community service are what sets Diego apart.”

EAST SETAUKET



New appointment

Jerry Cozine has been named head of school for the Laurel Hill School in Setauket. He replaced Robert Stark, who retired.

Cozine was principal of Great Neck North Middle School for nine years. Before that he was an assistant principal at Great Neck South Middle School and Grand Avenue Middle School in Bellmore.

“Laurel Hill School is truly a special place that offers a wide range of differentiated learning experiences to its students,” Cozine said. “I’m both excited and honored to work with all stakeholders of this exceptional learning community.”

LEVITTOWN



Ambulance simulator

The Nassau BOCES GC Tech career and technical education high school has added a professional-grade ambulance simulator for its two-year emergency medical technician (EMT) class. The course trains students to pass the New York State examination for Certified First Responders and the state EMT exam.

The simulator reproduces the setting and equipment of an ambulance with defibrillators, stretchers and oxygen delivery systems. It is the only full ambulance simulator at any tristate area school, according to Nassau BOCES.

“This is a game changer from a teaching point of view,” said instructor Patrick DeCanio. “This simulator enables students to practice their skills in a real-world setting, in situations they will face in an actual job.”

VALLEY STREAM



Meditation space

Valley Stream South High School recently unveiled a mindfulness and meditation space designed to help students relax and access mental health and support resources.

The space, called the Falcon’s Nest, offers teens the opportunity to read, listen to music and play with games, puzzles and toys. Students are also provided with guided meditations and information on the latest mindfulness strategies and calming techniques.

“We believe it is important to give all students the resources necessary to self-regulate and understand the utility of mediation amid the world’s demands,” said Principal Matthew Swinson.