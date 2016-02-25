Veterans use music, art, yoga, comedy to fight stress
In 2001, a $150-million ad campaign urged young men and women to be “An Army of One.” The nation’s largest military branch wanted to attract prime recruits like Patrick Donohue and others aged 18-24 — yet it was a voice lost to time but not memory that talked the Islip resident into enlisting.
In 2008, Donohue visited his grandfather’s grave site on the third anniversary of his death.
“He said to me, ‘Go help the boys,’ ” Donohue, 34, recalled recently. “He meant help boys and girls, but in his day it was mostly boys. That was on a Friday. I came home and asked my wife if it was OK, and I never went back to work. On Monday, I signed up. I was 27.”
It wasn’t that his civilian life needed improvement. Donohue was happy and successful — he operated a landscaping business, sold it to become a stockbroker and was raising two daughters with his wife, Colleen. But he was restless and had long thought about joining the Army, like his father had done. He enlisted, served in Afghanistan and left the service after four years.
His war zone deployment would years later inspire Donohue to be “An Army of One” for himself and other soldiers battling post-traumatic stress disorder, prompting him to create the Amityville-based nonprofit Project9line. The group uses yoga, martial arts, comedy and the arts to help veterans heal and transition into the civilian world, and also offers opportunities for them to become entrepreneurs.
Difficulty readjusting
Donohue was sent to Afghanistan in 2010 with the STRIKE Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division, based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The unit helped force the Taliban out of Kandahar province in a bloody battle. Donohue was the colonel’s assistant, acting as his bodyguard and also fetching coffee, he said. Watching his superior up close taught him a lot about success and building a mission, Donohue said, which helped him craft Project9line’s business plan. He was eager to leave the military, he said, but when he returned to the States he had remorse and survivor’s guilt.
“I was very fortunate that I did come home,” Donohue said. “And I didn’t always see it that way.”
Life after the Army proved more difficult than he thought. Donohue became withdrawn and was sometimes too anxious to leave his home. He was hypervigilant — or constantly tense and on guard — and started self-medicating to try to deal with his symptoms.
At the wake of his cousin John Barbato, 27, who served in the Army and died at the Northport VA Medical Center in 2012, the commander of Barbato’s troop told Donohue’s father to have his son call him. Two days later, Donohue went to the same hospital for treatment, for seven months in two separate stays, and was diagnosed with PTSD, a common and debilitating mental condition often affecting combat veterans.
Donohue found that writing a poem gave him a sense of relief, and purpose, and realized that if it helped him heal, then it could do the same for other veterans. The experience inspired him to start Project9line, whose name refers to a military term used to get aid to those injured in combat.
Donohue wrote up a business plan for the nonprofit and showed it first to his mother, Marianne Donohue, who agreed to help the cause financially, and certainly helped him emotionally, he said. Donohue also raised money by selling chocolate heart-shaped lollipops and chocolate-covered pretzels at local fairs to jump-start his plan.
At Project9line, veterans can learn to tell a joke in a comedy workshop, write songs, play guitar, take classes in reiki, and participate in yoga and martial arts.
“It takes you out of the day-to-day stuff and brings you new focus,” Donohue said about using art to help heal veterans. “Which is how you get up another day to fight when everything inside you is telling you not to. It’s peer-to-peer . . . The friendships, the bonds being made. They’re happening naturally through shared experiences.”
At the nonprofit’s 10-week Comedy Assault workshop, Brian Cutaia, 27, of Islip Terrace, and other comedians on the circuit work with veterans on their stand-up routines. Sessions are held Tuesday nights at Project9line’s office in Amityville. Cutaia helps veterans perfect their timing, physical presence (after saying hello to the audience, put the microphone stand behind you, he tells one) and works with them to edit their jokes for more punch.
After last year’s sessions, the veterans held a fundraiser at a Sayville VFW that was attended by more than 200 people, Donohue said. Many of those participants are now paid performers at local comedy shows, he added.
Andrew Barrett, 27, of Commack, who was an Army medic in Kuwait and Qatar, now works in home remodeling. He said that when he left the service in 2014 he didn’t want to leave the house much. He views comedy as cathartic and therapeutic, and has a special affinity for Project9line’s comedy classes.
“A lot of comedians, they feel like they are in competition with each other,” said Barrett, who was already doing comedy when he began the 10-week workshop.
“Here, they root for each other,” he said. “We have a common bond of the military.”
Brian James Fisher, 28, of Amityville, said PTSD made it hard for him to transition from military to civilian life.
“I wanted to get the closeness with other veterans,” said Fisher, who served for one year in Afghanistan during his four years in the Army. “It helps to know other people have been in my shoes. They get it.”
Fisher also takes guitar lessons, another popular class that allows veterans to express themselves artistically. Instructor Dennis O’Donnell, 58, of East Moriches, comes to Amityville weekly to give lessons.
“It’s beautiful to watch,” O’Donnell said. “Across the generations, they get together and do something creative. That’s what it’s all about.”
He has been so impressed with the sessions that he will start a songwriting class soon, hoping to expand the ways in which those with PTSD and other veterans can use music as a form of therapy.
For the past few years, Project9line has held VetStock, a musical festival featuring musicians who are all veterans.
Last year, there were four stages and 28 veterans performing in different genres of music, from hip-hop to acoustic to rock, Donohue said. The next one will be held in October. The venue has not yet been decided.
Healing hands
For Linda Hacker, 52, of Farmingville, the yoga and reiki classes she teaches are also a form of art in that they fuse mind and body connections, and show veterans with PTSD and other medical conditions how to live in the moment.
“It’s different than other therapies,” said Hacker, a certified yoga instructor who also teaches classes at the Northport VA Medical Center.
“The overall target is to lessen the stress of PTSD, like stress or insomnia, and learn how to reconnect to our bodies,” she said.
Hacker also teaches reiki, an ancient form of healing that involves the laying on of hands to move the body’s energies (or chakras). Through Project9line, she is teaching veterans reiki self-practice and Level I for practitioners. For those who stay with yoga for a year, she hopes to hold classes on instructing for that method as well. That is part of the nonprofit’s other mission, to help veterans become self-supporting.
“They can become gainfully employed by helping other veterans,” Hacker said.
Martial arts training is another big part of the organization’s mission to aid veterans by focusing on the mind-body connection. The mixed-martial arts classes, held every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Suffolk County Police Department’s defense tactics training room (at the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College), have become popular. Veterans come dressed in their combat clothes to create an air of military combat, Donohue said.
Helping others
The Official Journal of the American College of Epidemiology 2014 reports that veterans who served during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts have up to a 61 percent higher risk of suicide than the general population. The number is slightly higher for those who were not deployed but served in other ways, according to the report.
Donohue maintains his ties to the military beyond Project9line. He is in the Army Reserves, which he joined in 2014. He is also studying for his executive master’s degree in business administration at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, and plays hockey for the school’s team.
He said he opened up about his own issues with PTSD so that others will seek the help they need. He and the other Project9line volunteers want to share what they can to bring veterans out of their homes and into a safe environment to learn a new skill or just be among friends.
“There’s a little bit of fear and embarrassment of sharing this, but it’s less and less so,” Donohue said. “Because I’m the messenger of it now, and it’s OK. Others can be helped by hearing it. So, I’m willing to be open about it to ‘help the boys,’ as my grandfather said.”
Sign me up
Project9line’s brochure poses a question: Have you ever wanted to serve your country but never knew how?
The nonprofit can supply the answer. It needs volunteers to help with its mission: healing veterans through artistic pursuits. Volunteers are already teaching guitar, songwriting and comedy to veterans, and also hold classes in yoga, reiki and martial arts. However, other kinds of artists are being sought to help veterans heal and ease their transition back into civilian life.
Monetary donations help pay for supplies and the office space where many of the programs take place. There’s a “donate” button on the website, project9line.org. And the Comedy Assault team is always looking for gigs at parties and fundraisers.
For more information or to volunteer, call 631-416-7127, or send an email to project9line@gmail.com, or write to 600 Albany Ave., Suite 5, Amityville, NY, 11701.
You might consider . . .
Team RWB (Red, White and Blue) is a national organization based in Tampa, Florida, with a local chapter on Long Island that provides physical and social activities to help military veterans gain independence and become active members of their communities. Activities include running, CrossFit, biking and yoga. All veterans are welcome, as well as civilian supporters, who make up about 30 percent of their membership, said Nick Auletta, charter captain.
The group is having a run/walk March 26 at the Long Beach boardwalk as part of the nonprofit’s “Hot Chocolate Series.” The event is free and starts at 10 a.m. at the boardwalk and New York Avenue.
Contact: nick.auletta@teamrwb.org; teamrwb.org
Boots on the Ground NY is based in Ronkonkoma and takes care of active-duty service members overseas and in the United States. The volunteers ship supplies overseas and have programs for veterans returning from military service, including delivering food and furniture. The organization also helps veterans find help for PTSD treatment and other medical needs. Monetary donations are always welcome since the group does not solicit government agency grants. The group also has a food pantry and personal items pantry, which also needs donations.
Contact: 631-615-2200; bootsonthegroundny.com; facebook.com/bootsonthegroundny
For more volunteer information and opportunities, contact the LONG ISLAND VOLUNTEER CENTER at 516-564-5482; longislandvolunteercenter.org
A lot rides on this name
Project9line’s name comes from the military’s 9 line MEDEVAC protocol, a procedure used when there is a casualty on the battlefield. A soldier must disclose the nine most important details from the scene so the most effective help is sent.
The protocol applies to all four military branches. According to Project9line’s website, “For many veterans, a war within begins as soon as they arrive home. At Project9line we believe these veterans need a 9 Line on the home front as well.”
1. Determine the grid coordinates for the pickup site.
2. Obtain radio frequency, call sign and suffix.
3. Obtain the number of patients and precedence.
4. Determine the type of special equipment required.
5. Determine the number and type (litter or ambulatory) of patients.
6. Determine the security of the pickup site.
7. Determine how the pickup site will be marked.
8. Determine patient nationality and status.
9. Obtain pickup site NBC (nuclear/biological/chemical) contamination information normally obtained from the senior person or medic.
Source: U.S. Army
Brian Cutaia tells jokes for a living, but he said his work teaching veterans to tell a funny story is serious business.
“I feel like we are making a difference in the veteran world,” said the Islip Terrace resident. “They have such a sense of purpose.”
Comedy is a form of art, Cutaia, 27, said, and learning to perform a stand-up routine on stage has the dual purpose of teaching veterans a new craft and helping those struggling to reintegrate into society after years of service overseas.
“How to conquer stage fright, how to put together a joke; I could see how it could help,” Cutaia said of comedy.
During the 10-week Comedy Assault workshop which is free for veterans, participants meet to go over jokes, mostly based on their lives or funny experiences. It culminates in a show for the public. This year’s performance is April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Centereach VFW Hall. Tickets are $20 for the public and $5 for veterans. Those interested in upcoming workshops should contact Project9line.
Cutaia met Project9line founder Patrick Donohue at Briarcliffe College in Patchogue a few years ago when Cutaia was one of the leaders of Alpha Phi Delta fraternity. Donohue told him about his fledgling project, and Cutaia was eager to help. Cutaia said he “slowly became vice president” of the organization. Though he is not a veteran, Cutaia said the comedy workshops have helped him understand what soldiers and veterans are all about, and he has grown to admire their resolve and forthrightness.
“It’s an instant bond, a camaraderie,” said David Chipperfield, 42, of Centereach, a Marine Corps veteran and high-rise window cleaner who did a monologue during a recent workshop about the things he sees through the glass at homes and offices. “It’s not really teaching how to be funny, it’s teaching funny people the mechanics of comedy.”
Many of last year’s workshop students have continued, even landing paying gigs. That doesn’t surprise Cutaia, who said veterans are some of the most genuine people he has ever met.
“One of the greatest things is making others laugh,” he said. “When they nail the joke, it’s great to see their face light up.”
— Stacey Altherr
Getting help for PTSD
The Army, the largest branch of the military, has 67 percent of the cases of post- traumatic stress disorder among the four branches, according to a 2010 study by the Congressional Research Service. That compares to 13 percent for the Marine Corps; 11 percent for the Navy; and 9 percent for the Air Force.
Project9line founder and Afghanistan War veteran Patrick Donohue has been diagnosed with PTSD, but it was a reality he had difficulty facing before he sought help. Studies show that as many as half the veterans with PTSD do not seek help. These are Donohue’s top five suggestions on how to reverse that:
1. Do not let pride get in your way. If you are not making positive decisions in your life don’t be afraid to ask for help. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.
2. Your friends and family will never understand what you went through and are going through. That’s OK. Try to find common ground. They know how to be a civilian; you used to be a civilian and are again. This is a simple beginning to a complex issue.
3. Avoidance, guilt, shame, hypervigilance and survivors guilt — I battle these every day. You are not alone. Many others fight these and other emotions and difficulties. It’s OK. There is hope. We are not broken. We do get better, but we must work for it.
4. Communication is key. There are many ways to communicate, and that’s where the healing begins. Acceptance is key. We are now who we are because our experiences in the military — the positive, negative and the traumatic ones — have changed us. When we work through these we are bigger, faster and stronger than before.
5. DON’T GIVE UP. Your Brothers and Sisters need you . . . 1 Team, 1 Fight.