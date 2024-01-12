What volunteering can do for you

The inspiration to volunteer often comes with a new year, said licensed independent clinical social worker Angela Thoreson. Some people feel a desire to share their gifts, whether that means donating time, knowledge or organizational skill. They want to “give back.”

But not everybody is so moved by a desire to help others. For them, it’s important to realize volunteers often benefit from their own good work.

Here are the top three reasons to volunteer:

1 For better physical and mental health

Volunteer activities keep people moving and thinking at the same time. Research has found that volunteering among adults who are 60 and older provided benefits to physical and mental health. Volunteers report better physical health than nonvolunteers. Volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people 65 and older.

It reduces stress and increases positive, relaxed feelings by releasing dopamine in the brain. By spending time in service to others, volunteers report feeling a sense of meaning and appreciation, both given and received, which can have a stress-reducing effect.

Reduced stress further decreases the risk of some physical and mental health problems, including heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety and general illness. In addition, people who volunteer have lower mortality rates than those who do not, even when controlling for age, sex and physical health.

2 To strengthen your sense of purpose (plus, you learn stuff)

The work that volunteers provide is essential to everyday activities, giving volunteers a sense of purpose. Older volunteers experience greater increases in life satisfaction and self-esteem.

In addition to volunteering at libraries, schools and food pantries, many people volunteer at hospitals. They serve as greeters and waiting room attendants, provide patient room information and help transport patients and patient items.

Other volunteers use their craft skills to make prayer shawls, blankets and hats that are typically given to newborns and patients with cancer.

3 To nurture new and existing relationships

Volunteering increases social interaction and helps build a support system based on common interests. One of the best ways to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships is to participate in a shared activity. Social circles can shrink in retirement, so building or expanding networks can be especially important.