Way to Go! Bohemia student wins flag design contest

An elementary schooler in Bohemia has been named the winner of a worldwide flag design contest.

Grace Cortright, a fifth-grader at Edward J. Bosti Elementary School, took the top spot in a contest held in conjunction with the Pole to Pole Electric Vehicle Expedition in which two Scottish explorers will be driving an all-electric vehicle 17,000 miles from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. The 10-month expedition, intended to promote the power of sustainable energy, will begin this month on the frozen Artic Ocean and cross through 14 countries before ending in Antarctica.

Grace's winning design features a smiling Earth and sun, the former decorated with items including a solar panel and wind turbine. A flag featuring her design will be raised when the husband-and-wife explorer team, Chris and Julie Ramsey, reach the North Pole and they will carry it with them as they navigate to the bottom of the planet.

"I chose to do this design because it represents important renewable energy sources,” Grace said. "They have been putting solar panels on schools in my district; they make a difference in our beautiful world."

Grace's achievement was revealed to Edward J. Bosti students in a video message last month from the Ramseys.

"It reminded us that there is hope and there's inspiration in this world," the couple said of Grace's design.

The flag design contest was sponsored by Russell Kahn, host of News-O-Matic, a digital newspaper for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT