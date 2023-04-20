Way to Go! Great Neck North student publishes cancer research

A Great Neck student’s research on liver cancer was recently published in a prestigious scientific journal.

Addison Klebanov, a senior at Great Neck North High School, conducted research involving immunohistochemical staining to evaluate the levels of oncoproteins in three groups of mice and assess the severity of liver cancer in each group. He conducted the research as a visiting scholar at Northwell Health's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset.

The roughly 20-page article, on which he is listed as a co-author, was published in the February edition of Genes & Cancer.

"It was amazing," Klebanov said of having his research published. "I worked really hard and to see my work out there and published made me feel really good."

The published article analyzed existing knowledge and findings in mouse models and explained the current understanding of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen-Related Cell Adhesion Molecule (CEACAM) family of proteins. In addition, Klebanov's group conducted research with targeted gene knockout therapy and found that removing SPTBN1 gene helped to prevent the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

"Addison is a unique individual in that his ability to understand the complexities of gene therapies and the different techniques he has used to evaluate these models is really far beyond that of what most high school students are able to accomplish," said Great Neck North's science research director Jessica York.

Klebanov is also co-president and captain of his school's chess team, a sports writer for his school's newspaper, and an officer on the debate team.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT