Way to Go: Justin Bakewicz, Rocky Point

Justin Bakewicz's thoughts on Long Island's farming future are taking him to a state competition.

The Rocky Point High School senior, 17, recently claimed first place at the regional level of an annual scholarship competition coordinated by the New York Farm Bureau. He will compete against 10 other state finalists for $1,500, $1,200 and $1,000 scholarships.

Bakewicz submitted a two-page essay to the Long Island Farm Bureau on the topic, "If you had the power to change something in your community or on your farm, what would you change and why?"

"Modern-day agriculture is not just potato or dairy farms," Bakewicz wrote. "There is agri-business, Ag-Tainment, commercial crop production, wineries, horticulture and landscape specialists. Any one of the modern-day agriculture businesses could save our local small farms as well as provide good incomes and jobs for many of our future farmers."

Bakewicz said he grew up around Hank's Pumpkintown in Southampton and Kraszewski Farms in Water Mill, which are owned by his family. He also works as a hunting guide with Long Island Fowl Outfitters, which he founded in 2009.

He plans to major in agricultural equipment technology this fall at SUNY Cobleskill.