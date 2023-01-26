Way to go! Mepham student writes Ukraine-inspired song

A student at Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore recently composed a song inspired by the ongoing war in Ukraine that was performed at her school’s winter concert.

Samantha Nadler, a senior, wrote the three-minute song, "Christmas in Kyiv," to raise awareness that "there is still a sense of hope in Ukraine despite the war," she said. The song, which incorporates elements of Ukrainian folk music, was composed over course of a month using the software MuseScore.

"The night of the concert, the applause was surreal," said Nadler, who plays clarinet and tenor saxophone. "We don't all speak the same language, but we can all convey the same emotions through music."

Nadler said she took up composing during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain a sense of musicianship while she and her peers were unable to perform in person. The Ukrainian-inspired song was the first "major thing" she composed, she said.

"Samantha is somebody who really immerses herself in her community," said the school's band director, Anthony Brandofino, who invited Nadler to write the piece for the concert. "I have no doubt she is going to be a driving force for good as she continues on her journey."

Nadler, 17, is secretary of her school’s National Honor Society, editor-in-chief of her school's newspaper, and president and founder of the Quiz Bowl Club. She was also a member of her school's flag football team, which won last year's Long Island championship.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT