Way to Go! St. Anthony's student raises money playing piano

A Farmingdale teen with a passion for the piano recently used his musical skills to raise money for local children in need.

Mariano Schwartz, 15, a sophomore at St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, donated all the tips he collected playing piano for a three-hour span on a Saturday night last month at 317 Main Street, a restaurant in Farmingdale.

The tips, which exceeded $500, were used to buy gift cards for economically disadvantaged teens at his school as part of a holiday drive. A portion of the money also went to the nonprofit Children’s Health Fund.

Schwartz, who also works as a busser at the restaurant, played everything from Led Zeppelin to Coldplay.

“When I heard that St. Anthony’s was doing a drive, I thought to myself that this was another opportunity where I can help people,” said Schwartz, who started playing the piano at age 4.

Schwartz has used his piano skills to raise thousands of dollars in recent years for other charities including the Uvalde Strong Survivors Fund and Razom, a Ukrainian American human rights nonprofit. He also raised $6,000 for individuals in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian by performing in front of a local Starbucks as part of a band called Starcasm.

Schwartz is also a member of his school’s National Honor Society, Chess Club, Stained Glass Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions Club.