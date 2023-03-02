Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go! Student creates 'sensory trays' for special-ed class

Kieran Woram, left, seen with his father, Michael, donated 10...

Kieran Woram, left, seen with his father, Michael, donated 10 wooden “sensory trays” to his district’s elementary schools as part of his Eagle Scout project. Credit: Diana Woram

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

A Rockville Centre student with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (known as ADHD) has found a way to assist children in his district with the same condition.

Kieran Woram, a senior at South Side High School, oversaw the creation and distribution of 10 wooden “sensory trays” that contain colored sand, fidget toys, fabric fasteners and phonics phones made out of PVC pipes to help with speech therapy. He donated two trays to each of his district’s five elementary schools for use by students in their special-education classes.

Woram, a Boy Scout in Troop 214, pursued the project as part of Eagle Scout Award, the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America.

“Everybody that came to help with his project outdid themselves,” said Woram. Of the project’s importance, he said: “When I was growing up, it was really hard for me to focus, and I felt left out. I just didn’t want the children to go through that same thing that I did.”

To raise funds for the project, Woram said he collected about $200 in donations from family and friends last year. He also secured donations of materials from Home Depot in Freeport, Ace Hardware in Rockville Centre, and the industrial supply company Grainger.

Woram, 17, is also the senior patrol leader for his Boy Scout troop, the accountant for his school’s Woodshop Club, and a member of the Rockville Centre Junior Fire Department.

Michael R. Ebert
By Michael R. Ebert

Michael R. Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named as 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME